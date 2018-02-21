Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

Olympic Moments: Lindsey Vonn bows out with a bronze medal

Vonn came in third place and the Czech Republic eliminated the U.S. men's hockey team on Day 12 of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Figure skating

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan competes in the women's figure skating single short program on Feb. 21.

Tatyana Zenkovich / EPA
Downhill skiing

Third placed Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. follows hostesses to the medal ceremony for the women's downhill competition.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP - Getty Images
Cross country

Jessica Diggins of the U.S. crosses the finish line ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden and Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway during the women's cross country team sprint free final race.

Diego Azubel / EPA
Ice hockey

Finland's Venla Hovi and Michelle Karvinen kiss the ice after winning the women's bronze medal ice hockey match against the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Jung Yeon-je / AFP - Getty Images
Cross country

Norway's Marit Bjorgen is framed by the Olympic rings during the women's cross country team sprint free final.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP - Getty Images
Downhill skiing

Vonn stands on the podium during the medal ceremony.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images
Bobsleigh

Pilot Justin Kripps of Canada leads his team as they start the 4-man bobsleigh training session.

Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images
Figure skating

Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes from Russia competes in the women's figure skating single skating short program.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP - Getty Images
Freestyle

Christopher Delbosco of Canada, right, crashes in the men's freestyle skiing ski cross 1/8 finals.

David Ramos / Getty Images
Ski injury

Delbosco is taken away on a stretcher after being injured during the men's freestyle skiing ski cross 1/8 finals.

Loic Venance / AFP - Getty Images
Ice hockey

The puck hits the glass in the first period of the men's ice hockey playoff quarterfinals between the Czech Republic and the U.S.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images
Ice hockey

Team Czech Republic celebrates after defeating the U.S. 3-2 in an overtime shootout during the men's ice hockey playoffs quarterfinals.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images
Figure skating

Italy's Carolina Kostner competes in the women's figure skating single skating short program.

Mladen Antonov / AFP - Getty Images
Freestyle skiing

Brady Leman of Canada, Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland and Kevin Drury of Canada race during the men's freestyle ski cross finals.

Mike Blake / Reuters
Figure skating

Maria Sotskova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, falls during the women's figure skating single skating short program.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters
Curling

Canada's skip Rachel Homan, center, leaves the ice as Britain's Lauren Gray, right, and Vicki Adams hug after winning the women's curling match.

Natacha Pisarenko / AP
