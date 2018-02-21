Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
News
Olympic Moments: Lindsey Vonn bows out with a bronze medal
Vonn came in third place and the Czech Republic eliminated the U.S. men's hockey team on Day 12 of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
16 PHOTOS
Curling
— Natacha Pisarenko / AP
Canada's skip Rachel Homan, center, leaves the ice as Britain's Lauren Gray, right, and Vicki Adams hug after winning the women's curling match.
1/16