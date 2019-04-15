World
Paris weeps as Notre Dame Cathedral burns
A blaze engulfed the historic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.
Smoke billows from the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a fire broke out on April 15.
The house of worship, with roots dating back to the 12th century, is considered one of the world's greatest examples of French Gothic architecture.
The sight stopped pedestrians in their tracks along the Seine River.
The peak of the 12th century cathedral was undergoing a renovation project.
French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.
The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.
The steeple starts to topple as the cathedral is engulfed in flames.
The steeple collapses.
Smoke billows from the cathedral.
A woman watches the flames engulf the roof of the cathedral.
The fire at the cathedral is seen from the Montparnasse Tower.
Parisians watch the fire from a bridge.
Located on the Ile de la Cite in the center of Paris, the Gothic cathedral is among the most famous from the Middle Ages and was built on the ruins of two earlier churches.
A man watches the cathedral burn.
Firefighters douse the flames at the cathedral.
Parisians pray as the cathedral burns.
Four hundred firefighters were on the scene.
Smoke inside Notre Dame Cathedral