Image: FILES-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE DAME

Paris weeps as Notre Dame Cathedral burns

A blaze engulfed the historic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Image: Smoke billows from the Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris

Smoke billows from the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a fire broke out on April 15. 

Julie Carriat / Reuters
Image: FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE DAME

The house of worship, with roots dating back to the 12th century, is considered one of the world's greatest examples of French Gothic architecture.

Hubert Hitier / AFP - Getty Images
Image: FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME

The sight stopped pedestrians in their tracks along the Seine River. 

Thomas Samson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE DAME

The peak of the 12th century cathedral was undergoing a renovation project.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.

Francois Guillot / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Flames Rise At Notre-Dame Cathedral In Paris

The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.

Nicolas Liponne / Zuma Press
Image: FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE DAME

The steeple starts to topple as the cathedral is engulfed in flames. 

Geoffrey Van Der Hasselt / AFP - Getty Images
Image: FILES-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE DAME

The steeple collapses. 

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Smoke billows from the cathedral. 

Charles Platiau / Reuters
Image: FILES-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE DAME

A woman watches the flames engulf the roof of the cathedral. 

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP - Getty Images
Image: FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE DAME

The fire at the cathedral is seen from the Montparnasse Tower. 

Philippe Lopez / AFP - Getty Images
Image: FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME

Parisians watch the fire from a bridge. 

Thomas Samson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: FILES-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE DAME

Located on the Ile de la Cite in the center of Paris, the Gothic cathedral is among the most famous from the Middle Ages and was built on the ruins of two earlier churches.

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP - Getty Images
Image: FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE DAME

A man watches the cathedral burn. 

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Firefighters douse the flames at the cathedral. 

Charles Platiau / Reuters
Image: People pray as the Notre Dame cathedral burns in Paris on April 15, 2019.

Parisians pray as the cathedral burns. 

Christophe Ena / AP
Image: Firefighters continue to extinguish flames at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019.

Four hundred firefighters were on the scene. 

Read more: Race against time to save Paris cathedral

Philippe Wojazer / Reuters
Image: Smoke inside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Smoke inside Notre Dame Cathedral 

Philippe Wojazer / Pool via AP
