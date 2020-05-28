U.S. news
Peaceful Minneapolis protests over George Floyd's death turn violent
The mayor of Minneapolis asked the Minnesota National Guard to move in after protests in the city over the death of George Floyd in the custody of police escalated Wednesday night with a fatal shooting near the site of the demonstrations, widespread looting, fires and the deployment of tear gas.
A makeshift memorial for George Floyd near the spot where he died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 27, 2020.
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe."
Police stand guard next to a portrait of Floyd at the 3rd Precinct station during a face off with protesters.
Based on the video, Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in Floyd's death. The footage shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement. The officer does not move for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.
Protesters kneel in front of police gathered behind a barricade outside the precinct.
Protesters hold signs outside the precinct building.
Protesters carry an injured woman during clashes with police outside the precinct.
Protesters stand trapped between police and other demonstrators outside the precinct.
A protester is doused with milk after exposure to tear gas.
A police officer aims a gun at protesters.
A protester holds his hands up during the demonstration.
People leave a Target store with merchandise. The mayor asked the Minnesota National Guard to move in after protests escalated Wednesday night with a fatal shooting near the site of the demonstrations, widespread looting, fires and the deployment of tear gas.
Protesters use shopping carts as a barricade outside the precinct.
A construction site near the precinct is engulfed in flames.
A man poses for a photo in the parking lot of an AutoZone where a fire broke out.
Video showed the AutoZone with broken windows and spray paint. One bystander was warning people against damaging the business, saying it had nothing to do with Floyd's death.
Police stand in front of the Auto Zone store on fire.
A protester throws a piece of wood on a fire in the street just north of the precinct.
Fireworks explode as a fire burns inside the Auto Zone.