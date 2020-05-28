Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds coronavirus briefing
Image:

U.S. news

Peaceful Minneapolis protests over George Floyd's death turn violent

The mayor of Minneapolis asked the Minnesota National Guard to move in after protests in the city over the death of George Floyd in the custody of police escalated Wednesday night with a fatal shooting near the site of the demonstrations, widespread looting, fires and the deployment of tear gas.

/ 16 PHOTOS
Image:

A makeshift memorial for George Floyd near the spot where he died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 27, 2020. 

Four Minneapolis police officers were  fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe."

Kerem Yucel / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Police stand guard next to a portrait of Floyd at the 3rd Precinct station during a face off with protesters.

Based on the video, Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in Floyd's death. The footage shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement. The officer does not move for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.

 

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Protesters kneel in front of police gathered behind a barricade outside the precinct.

Kerem Yucel / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Protesters hold signs outside the precinct building.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Protesters carry an injured woman during clashes with police outside the precinct.

Kerem Yucel / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Protesters stand trapped between police and other demonstrators outside the precinct.

Kerem Yucel / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A protester is doused with milk after exposure to tear gas.

Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune via AP
  • Share
Image:

A police officer aims a gun at protesters.

Eric Miller / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

A protester holds his hands up during the demonstration.

KEREM YUCEL / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Target looters

People leave a Target store with merchandise. The mayor asked the Minnesota National Guard to move in after protests escalated Wednesday night with a fatal shooting near the site of the demonstrations, widespread looting, fires and the deployment of tear gas.

Aaron Lavinsky / Star Tribune via AP)
  • Share
Image:

Protesters use shopping carts as a barricade outside the precinct.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A construction site near the precinct is engulfed in flames.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A man poses for a photo in the parking lot of an AutoZone where a fire broke out.

Video showed the AutoZone with broken windows and spray paint. One bystander was warning people against damaging the business, saying it had nothing to do with Floyd's death.

Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune via AP
  • Share
Image:

Police stand in front of the Auto Zone store on fire.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A protester throws a piece of wood on a fire in the street just north of the precinct.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: 'I Can't Breathe' Protest Held After Man Dies In Police Custody In Minneapolis

Fireworks explode as a fire burns inside the Auto Zone.

George Floyd protest turns deadly

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
  • Share
1/16