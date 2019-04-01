Image:

Photo

Peak bloom has arrived for D.C. cherry blossoms

The National Park Service confirmed on Monday that D.C.'s famed cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom.

 / Updated 10 PHOTOS
Image:

The Capitol is framed by blooming cherry trees in Washington on Monday, April 1. 

Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open. 

J. Scott Applewhite / AP
  • Share
Image: Ilgia Casco, Romina Poblete

Romina Poblete poses on a cherry blossom tree along the Tidal Basin on Saturday.

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
Image:

Based on the current conditions and forecast, the trees will be in blossom for the next seven to 10 days, the National Park Service said on Monday.

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
Image: Alex Castro, Mica Everett

Mica Everett of Ontario smells a cluster of cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on Saturday. 

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
Image:

The Dome of the Capitol Building is framed by cherry blossoms on Saturday.

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
Image: Zacki Rempell

Zacki Rempell, 6, of Takoma Park, Maryland, climbs on a cherry blossom tree along the Tidal Basin on Saturday.

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
Image:

The Jefferson Memorial at sunrise on Friday.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP
  • Share
Image:

A couple poses for pictures at the Tidal Basin on Friday. 

J. Scott Applewhite / AP
  • Share
Image: Cherry blossoms begin to bloom in Washington

The Yoshino cherry trees that decorate the Tidal Basin were a gift from the Japanese government in 1912.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
  • Share
Image: The Washington Monument is seen through cherry blossoms in Washington

Under ideal conditions, the trees can hold their blossoms for up to two weeks. 

The Week in Pictures: A migrant surge and cruise ship adrift

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Share
1/10