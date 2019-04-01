Photo
Peak bloom has arrived for D.C. cherry blossoms
The National Park Service confirmed on Monday that D.C.'s famed cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom.
The Capitol is framed by blooming cherry trees in Washington on Monday, April 1.
Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open.
Based on the current conditions and forecast, the trees will be in blossom for the next seven to 10 days, the National Park Service said on Monday.
Cherry blossoms hang in front of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial after sunrise on Monday.
Under ideal conditions, the trees can hold their blossoms for up to two weeks.
Romina Poblete poses on a cherry blossom tree along the Tidal Basin on Saturday.
Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin on Saturday.
Mica Everett of Ontario smells a cluster of cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on Saturday.
Zacki Rempell, 6, of Takoma Park, Maryland, climbs on a cherry blossom tree along the Tidal Basin on Saturday.
The Jefferson Memorial at sunrise on Friday.
A couple poses for pictures at the Tidal Basin on Friday.
The Yoshino cherry trees that decorate the Tidal Basin were a gift from the Japanese government in 1912.
