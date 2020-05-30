U.S. news
Photo: Angry protests blaze across America
Fury sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody spawned massive protests and chaos across the country Friday night into Saturday morning.
Minnesota
A protester holds an object in front of a fire in Minneapolis on May 30, 2020.
Demonstrators ignored a curfew and vows of a forceful police response to take to the streets for a fourth straight night. Banks, gas stations and even a post office were destroyed.
Washington, D.C.
A protester faces a Secret Service uniformed division officer as they keep demonstrators away from the White House in Lafayette Park on May 30.
Colorado
People fill the streets next to the state capitol in Denver on May 29.
New York
Police officers protect themselves with shields as protesters throw debris during a rally outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 29.
Protesters confront police near Barclays Center after a rally in Brooklyn on May 29.
Washington, D.C.
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers stand as demonstrators gather in front of the White House in Lafayette Park on May 29.
Minnesota
A woman cries after being hit by a rubber bullet in Minneapolis on May 29.
Georgia
A police car burns near CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29. Protesters damaged windows outside CNN's headquarters.
People hold hands during a protest in Atlanta on May 29.
Texas
A protester smiles at a row of police officers in Houston on May 29.
Nevada
Police officers move people back as they march on Las Vegas Boulevard on May 29
Kentucky
A police officer throws a gas canister in Louisville on May 29.
Washington, D.C.
A demonstrator faces off with a Secret Service uniformed division officer in riot gear holding a crowd back from the White House in Lafayette Park on May 29.
