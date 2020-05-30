Image:

Photo: Angry protests blaze across America

Fury sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody spawned massive protests and chaos across the country Friday night into Saturday morning.

Minnesota

A protester holds an object in front of a fire in Minneapolis on May 30, 2020.

Demonstrators ignored a curfew and vows of a forceful police response to take to the streets for a fourth straight night. Banks, gas stations and even a post office were destroyed.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Washington, D.C.

A protester faces a Secret Service uniformed division officer as they keep demonstrators away from the White House in Lafayette Park on May 30.

 

 

 

Tom Brenner / Reuters
Colorado

People fill the streets next to the state capitol in  Denver on May 29.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
New York

Police officers protect themselves with shields as protesters throw debris during a rally outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 29.

Frank Franklin II / AP
Protesters confront police near Barclays Center after a rally in Brooklyn on May 29.

Frank Franklin II / AP
Washington, D.C.

U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers stand as demonstrators gather in front of the White House in Lafayette Park on May 29.

Eric Thayer / Reuters
Minnesota

A woman cries after being hit by a rubber bullet in Minneapolis on May 29.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Georgia

A police car burns near CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29. Protesters damaged windows outside CNN's headquarters.

Dustin Chambers / Reuters
People hold hands during a protest in Atlanta on May 29.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images
Texas

A protester smiles at a row of police officers in Houston on May 29.

Mark Felix / AFP - Getty Images
Nevada

Police officers move people back as they march on Las Vegas Boulevard on May 29

John Locher / AP
Kentucky

A police officer throws a gas canister in Louisville on May 29.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters
Washington, D.C.

A demonstrator faces off with a Secret Service uniformed division officer in riot gear holding a crowd back from the White House in Lafayette Park on May 29.

Eric Thayer / Reuters
