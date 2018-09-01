Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits the Thrice Three-Revolution Red Flag Kamnamu (persimmon tree) Company under the Korean People's Army Unit 4302 in Pyongyang, North Korea on Aug. 24, 2012.

In Focus

The Tangled Family History of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un is the third member of his family to rule the unpredictable and reclusive communist state of North Korea.

 / Updated 18 PHOTOS
North Koreans bow in front of bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Munsu Hill, on July 27, 2015, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Koreans gathered to offer flowers and pay their respects to their late leaders as part of celebrations for the 62nd anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.

North Korean dynasty

The North Korean dictatorship established by Kim Il Sung after World War II was taken over by his son Kim Jong Il in the 1990s. Kim Jong Un succeeded his father in 2011. 

At left: North Koreans bow in front of bronze statues of late leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il at Munsu Hill in Pyongyang in 2015. 

Wong Maye-E / AP
  • Share
Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Suk

Kim Il Sung

Kim Il Sung stands with his future wife Kim Jong Suk when they were anti-Japanese guerrillas in the 1930s. Kim Il Sung is credited with a playing a key role in liberating Korea during World War II before he came to power.

Korea News Serivce via AP
  • Share
A picture of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, his first wife Kim Jong-suk and his son Kim Jong-il, is displayed at the Unification Hall at the West Seoul Life Science High School in Seoul on July 17, 2009. North Korean leader Kim Jong-il died on December 17, 2011 state television reported on December 19, 2011. An announcer said he died of physical and mental over-work.

Kim Jong Il

Kim Il Sung poses with his first wife Kim Jong Suk and his son Kim Jong Il in the 1940s. 

 

 

Reuters, File
  • Share
Kim Il Sung

North Korea is founded: 1948

After World War II and the the end of the Japanese occupation, Kim Il Sung was installed by the Soviets as the leader of the newly proclaimed Democratic Republic of North Korea. 

Kim purged political enemies and built one of the world's most rigid dictatorships and isolated societies. 

At left: Supreme commander Kim Il Sung attends the military parade celebrating the creation of the Korean People's Army in February 1948.

Korea News Service vie AP
  • Share
Former Prime Minister of North Korea Kim Il Sung smiles in a souvenir picture after enjoying the music and dance synthesis act by the Pyongyang student art troupe, performed in Japan on July 2, 1978.

Kim Il Sung poses with North Korean students after enjoying a performance of dancing and singing in 1978.

Korean Central News Agency / AP
  • Share
Image: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il (L) sits with his son, Kim Jong-Nam (R), for a family portrait in Pyongyang, North Korea on Aug. 19, 1981 and released to AFP in 2000.

Kim Jong Nam

Kim Jong Il sits with his son, Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un's older half-brother, in Pyongyang in 1981. 

After attending elite schools in the 1990s it was said that Kim Jong Nam was his father's choice to be his successor. But he earned a reputation for drinking and gambling and fell out of favor after he was caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport in 2001. 

AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il (R) and his father and then-leader, Kim Il-Sung (L), inspecting a football ground in Pyongyang in 1992. North Korean supremo Kim Jong-Il died on Dec. 17, 2011 of a heart attack aged 69, state media announced on December 19, 2011 paving the way for a third generation of family leadership under his son Kim Jong-Un.

North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, left, and his son Kim Jong Il visit a soccer stadium in Pyongyang in 1992. 

KCNA via KNS / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: In this July 1994 photo from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, distributed by Korea News Service, people hail the name of leader Kim Il Sung in front of his body.

Death of Kim Il Sung: 1994

Mourners wail in front of the coffin of Kim Il Sung after his death in July 1994. 

After his father's death, Kim Jong Il consolidated his power and ruled with an iron hand. 

KCNA / AP
  • Share
Image: Alleged pictures of Kim Jong Un in his youth appeared in the South Korean newspaper Munhwa Ilbo on June 16, 2009

Kim Jong Un

Pictures of Kim Jong Un in his youth are rare, but these pictures appeared in the South Korean newspaper Munhwa Ilbo in 2009. 

Secrecy shrouded Kim Jong Un's childhood, but he is known to have attended an English language international school in Switzerland under a fake name. Ex-classmates say he was a fan of Michael Jordan, Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. 

AFP / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) walks in front of his youngest son Kim Jong-un (R) as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang on Oct. 10, 2010.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, left, walks in front of his chosen successor, Kim Jong Un, as they watch a parade commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang on Oct. 10, 2010.

Kyodo News / Reuters
  • Share
A man points at a computer screen in Seo

Kim Jong Chol

A computer screen shows a man believed to be Kim Jong Il's second son, Kim Jong Chol, at an Eric Clapton concert in Singapore on Feb. 14, 2011. TV footage showed the man resembling Jong Chol, known to be an avid Clapton fan, entering the stadium accompanied by some 20 people, including bodyguards and women carrying bouquets.

Jong Chul was passed over in the line of succession for his younger brother. According to a book written by a family chef, Jong Chul was thought to be too "girlish" to take the helm.

 

Park Ji-Hwan / AFP-Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il is carried past mourners during his funeral procession through the streets of Pyongyang, North Korea on Dec. 28, 2011.

Death of Kim Jong Il: 2011

A car carries a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il during his funeral procession through the streets of Pyongyang on Dec. 28, 2011.

Kyodo News / AP
  • Share
Mourners react as a car holding Kim Jong-Il's body passes by during the funeral procession in Pyongyang, North Korea on Dec. 28, 2011. Millions of grief-stricken people turned out to mourn Kim Jong-Il, whose death has left the world scrambling for details about his young successor.

Mourners react as a car carrying Kim Jong Il's body passes during the funeral procession in Pyongyang on Dec. 28, 2011. Millions of grief-stricken people turned out to mourn Kim Jong-Il. 

Kyodo News / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju, right, waves to the crowd as they inspect the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground on July 25, 2012 in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Ri Sol Ju

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju as they visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012.

Kim Jong Un's age is unverified but he was believed to be the youngest head of state in the world when he took power.

KCNA / AP
  • Share
Image: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walks past his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song Thaek, during a military parade in Pyongyang on Feb. 16, 2012.

Jang Song Thaek

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks past his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, during a military parade in Pyongyang on Feb. 16, 2012.

Declared a traitor, Jang was executed in 2013. It was a stunning end for the leader's former mentor, long considered the country's No. 2. In a sharp reversal of the popular image of Jang Song Thaek as a kindly uncle guiding young leader Kim Jong Un as he consolidated power, North's Korea's official news agency claimed that Jang instead saw the death of Kim Jong Il in 2011 as an opportunity to challenge his nephew and win power.

Kyodo News / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Hazmat crews gather at the main hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia on Feb. 26, 2017

Death of Kim Jong Nam

Hazmat crews work at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 26, 2017, following the death of Kim Jong Nam, seen at right.

Kim Jong Nam, the older half-brother of Kim Jong Un, was killed at the airport in Malaysia on Feb. 13 by a highly toxic nerve agent in what U.S. and South Korean officials have described as an assassination organized by North Korean agents.

Related: Kim Jong Un's Mourning Nephew Breaks Silence, Remains in Hiding

Daniel Chan / AP
  • Share
Image: Kim Yo-jong, younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, promoted to alternate member of Politburo

Kim Yo Jong

Kim Yo Jong accompanies her older brother, Kim Jong Un, during a tour of a military unit near the sea border with South Korea in the East Sea in 2015.

Kim Yo Jong was made an alternate member of the politburo - the top decision-making body over which Kim Jong Un presides, in October 2017. 

Her promotion indicated that she has become a replacement for Kim Jong Un's aunt, Kim Kyong Hee, who had been a key decision maker when former leader Kim Jong Il was alive.

 

 

KCNA via EPA file
  • Share
Kim Yo Jong waves as she stands next to North Korea's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam and behind South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9, 2018.

Kim Yo Jong waves as she stands next to North Korea's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam and behind South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9, 2018.

Kim Yo Jong’s trip, a rare visit to the South by a member of the North’s ruling family, is a measure of her political clout, according to analysts.

More news from North Korea

Yonhap via AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
1/18