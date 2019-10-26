California Wildfires
Photos: California continues to battle wind-fueled wildfires
As wind-fueled wildfires rage on, land use experts question whether California is prepared for the future.
Firefighters battle a blaze fueled by winds in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2019.
Inmate firefighters march past an American flag, while led by a fire captain, as they work to put out hot spots from the Tick Fire in Canyon Country, California.
Flames enter a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, on Oct. 24.
Structures burn at a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California.
Homes continue to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through the area in Geyserville.
A firefighter hoses down a house on fire during the Tick fire in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter monitors the Tick fire near homes in Canyon Country, California.
A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire.
Firefighters arrive to battle the Tick fire, a wind-driven wild fire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles.
A fire truck drives by a burning hillside as the Kincade fire burns a hillside.
A cow stands on a hill as the Kincade fire approaches.