BREAKING: NBC News releases former staffers from confidentiality agreements about sexual harassment

Image: A wind driven wildfire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California

California Wildfires

Photos: California continues to battle wind-fueled wildfires

As wind-fueled wildfires rage on, land use experts question whether California is prepared for the future.

/ 11 PHOTOS
Image: A wind driven wildfire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California

Firefighters battle a blaze fueled by winds in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2019.

Gene Blevins / Reuters
  • Share
Image: The Tick Fire Burns In Canyon Country, California

Inmate firefighters march past an American flag, while led by a fire captain, as they work to put out hot spots from the Tick Fire in Canyon Country, California.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE

Flames enter a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, on Oct. 24.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE

Structures burn at a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Evacuations Issued For Parts of Sonoma County As Kincade Fire Spreads

Homes continue to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through the area in Geyserville.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Firefighter

A firefighter hoses down a house on fire during the Tick fire in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles.

Christian Monterrosa / AP
  • Share
Image: The Tick Fire Burns In Canyon Country, California

A Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter monitors the Tick fire near homes in Canyon Country, California.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California

A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire.

Stephen Lam / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Firefighters arrive to battle the Tick fire, a wind driven wild fire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles

Firefighters arrive to battle the Tick fire, a wind-driven wild fire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles.

Gene Blevins / Reuters
  • Share
Image: *** BESTPIX *** Evacuations Issued For Parts of Sonoma County As Kincade Fire Spreads

A fire truck drives by a burning hillside as the Kincade fire burns a hillside.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Evacuations Issued For Parts of Sonoma County As Kincade Fire Spreads

A cow stands on a hill as the Kincade fire approaches.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
  • Share
1/11