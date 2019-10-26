Watch live: Aerials show scale of California wildfiresTrump speaks at police conference in Chicago

Image:

California Wildfires

Photos: California battles wind-fueled wildfires

Firefighters are combating wildfires in Northern and Southern California.

/ 18 PHOTOS
Image: The Getty Fire burns next to the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California

The Getty fire burns next to the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles on Oct. 28. 

Flames consumed more than 500 acres of a Los Angeles hillside on Monday, shutting down a major commuter thoroughfare and threatening the renowned Getty Center museum, authorities said.

 

Gene Blevins / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Firefighters work to save a home overtaken by the Getty Fire on Tigertail Road in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2019.

Firefighters work to save a home overtaken by the Getty fire on Tigertail Road in Los Angeles on Oct. 28. 

Christian Monterrosa / AP
  • Share
Image:

Fire and embers blow around a burnt utility truck during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg on Oct. 27, 2019.

California's governor declared a statewide emergency on Oct. 27, 2019 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bore down on towns in the famed Sonoma wine region.

Read more: Northern California wildfires force nearly 200,000 people to evacuate

 

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A firefighter walks through thick smoke illuminated by fire engine lights and embers during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Windsor

A firefighter walks through thick smoke illuminated by fire engine lights and embers during the wind-driven Kincade fire in Windsor on Oct. 27.

Stephen Lam / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

A statue of a horse in front of a structure burned by the Kincade fire in Santa Rosa on Oct. 27.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

The frame of a house still stands as it burns in front of the rising sun in Healdsburg on Oct. 27.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A line of fire snakes along a hillside as firefighters light backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade fire in Geyserville on Oct. 26.

Noah Berger / AP
  • Share
Image:

A crew of inmate firefighters takes a break during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade fire in Healdsburg on Oct. 26.

Philip Pacheco / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A wind driven wildfire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California

Firefighters battle a blaze fueled by winds in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2019.

Gene Blevins / Reuters
  • Share
Image: The Tick Fire Burns In Canyon Country, California

Inmate firefighters march past an American flag, while led by a fire captain, as they work to put out hot spots from the Tick Fire in Canyon Country, California.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE

Flames enter a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, on Oct. 24.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE

Structures burn at a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Evacuations Issued For Parts of Sonoma County As Kincade Fire Spreads

Homes continue to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through the area in Geyserville.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Firefighter

A firefighter hoses down a house on fire during the Tick fire in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles.

Christian Monterrosa / AP
  • Share
Image: The Tick Fire Burns In Canyon Country, California

A Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter monitors the Tick fire near homes in Canyon Country, California.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California

A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire.

Stephen Lam / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Firefighters arrive to battle the Tick fire, a wind driven wild fire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles

Firefighters arrive to battle the Tick fire, a wind-driven wild fire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles.

Gene Blevins / Reuters
  • Share
Image: *** BESTPIX *** Evacuations Issued For Parts of Sonoma County As Kincade Fire Spreads

A fire truck drives by as the Kincade fire burns a hillside on Oct. 24. 

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
  • Share
1/18