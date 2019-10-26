Watch live: Aerials show scale of California wildfires | Trump speaks at police conference in Chicago
California Wildfires
Photos: California battles wind-fueled wildfires
Firefighters are combating wildfires in Northern and Southern California.
The Getty fire burns next to the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles on Oct. 28.
Flames consumed more than 500 acres of a Los Angeles hillside on Monday, shutting down a major commuter thoroughfare and threatening the renowned Getty Center museum, authorities said.
Firefighters work to save a home overtaken by the Getty fire on Tigertail Road in Los Angeles on Oct. 28.
Fire and embers blow around a burnt utility truck during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg on Oct. 27, 2019.
California's governor declared a statewide emergency on Oct. 27, 2019 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bore down on towns in the famed Sonoma wine region.
A firefighter walks through thick smoke illuminated by fire engine lights and embers during the wind-driven Kincade fire in Windsor on Oct. 27.
A statue of a horse in front of a structure burned by the Kincade fire in Santa Rosa on Oct. 27.
The frame of a house still stands as it burns in front of the rising sun in Healdsburg on Oct. 27.
A line of fire snakes along a hillside as firefighters light backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade fire in Geyserville on Oct. 26.
A crew of inmate firefighters takes a break during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade fire in Healdsburg on Oct. 26.
Firefighters battle a blaze fueled by winds in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2019.
Inmate firefighters march past an American flag, while led by a fire captain, as they work to put out hot spots from the Tick Fire in Canyon Country, California.
Flames enter a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, on Oct. 24.
Structures burn at a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California.
Homes continue to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through the area in Geyserville.
A firefighter hoses down a house on fire during the Tick fire in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter monitors the Tick fire near homes in Canyon Country, California.
A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire.
Firefighters arrive to battle the Tick fire, a wind-driven wild fire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles.
A fire truck drives by as the Kincade fire burns a hillside on Oct. 24.