Photos: California battles wind-fueled wildfires

A hillside burns near the Getty Center along Interstate 405 north of Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2019.

Flames from the so-called Getty fire consumed more than 600 acres of a Los Angeles hillside Monday, shutting down a major commuter thoroughfare and threatening the renowned Getty Center museum, officials said.

More than 1,100 firefighters from agencies across Southern California battled the blaze that threatens about 10,000 homes and businesses, authorities said.