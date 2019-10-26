Photos: California battles wind-fueled wildfires

Fire erupts close to one of many ranches near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Oct. 30. Firefighters in California battled a new fast-moving blaze on Wednesday that threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as rare "extreme" red flag warnings were issued for much of the Los Angeles region.

The so-called Easy fire in the Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles erupted around 6:00 am, forcing the evacuation of the library and nearby homes.