California Wildfires

Photos: California battles wind-fueled wildfires

Firefighters across the state are racing to battle blazes sparked by blasts of hot, dry air.

Maria fire

Firefighter Giannis Giagos battles the Maria fire in Santa Paula on Nov. 1.  

The brush fire sparked in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, and exploded to almost 4,000 acres in about three hours, authorities said. By Thursday night, it was around 5,000 acres.

Noah Berger / AP
Fire crews stage on a fire road on Oct. 31 in Somis. 

The Maria fire ignited on South Mountain, between the cities of Somis and Santa Paula, about 6:15 p.m. and was rapidly spreading westward, the Ventura County Fire Department said. County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for about 7,500 residents and said only that the cause was under investigation.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Image: Maria Fire in Simi Valley

Firefighters work to contain the Maria fire in the hills near Ventura, early on Nov. 1.

Etienne Laurent / EPA
A firefighter walks on a road leading to a residence late on Oct. 31 in Somis. 

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Hillside fire

A firefighter sprays water as embers threaten a residence as the Hillside fire burns through San Bernardino on Oct. 31.

The wildfire east of Los Angeles damaged or destroyed several homes and forced the evacuation of at least 1,300 people early on Thursday. 

Noah Berger / AP
Image: US-california-fire

An air tanker drops fire retardant over power lines in San Bernardino on Oct. 31.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Embers fly through the air as a home burns during the Hillside Fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California

Embers fly as a home burns in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino on Oct. 31. 

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: US-CALIFORNIA-FIRES

Easy fire

Fire erupts close to one of many ranches near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Oct. 30. Firefighters in California battled a new fast-moving blaze on Wednesday that threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as rare "extreme" red flag warnings were issued for much of the Los Angeles region.

The so-called Easy fire in the Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles erupted around 6:00 am, forcing the evacuation of the library and nearby homes. 

Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Former President Ronald Reagan's Air Force One sits on display at the Reagan Presidential Library as the Easy Fire burns in the hills on Oct. 30, 2019 in Simi Valley, California.

Former President Ronald Reagan's Air Force One sits on display at the Reagan Presidential Library as the Easy fire burns in the hills on Oct. 30. 

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Image: Marco Alcaraz

Marco Alcaraz uses a garden hose to try to slow down the advance of the fire in Simi Valley on Oct. 30.
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Owners evacuate horses on Oct. 30. Simi Valley, which hasn't seen rain in 125 days, is popular with horse owners.
Christian Monterrosa / AP
Image: The Getty Fire burns near the Getty Center along the 405 freeway north of Los Angeles, California

Getty fire

A hillside burns near the Getty Center along Interstate 405 north of Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2019.

Flames from the so-called Getty fire consumed more than 600 acres of a Los Angeles hillside Monday, shutting down a major commuter thoroughfare and threatening the renowned Getty Center museum, officials said.

More than 1,100 firefighters from agencies across Southern California battled the blaze that threatens about 10,000 homes and businesses, authorities said.

Gene Blevins / Reuters
Getty fire

Inmate firefighters walk past a home burned on Tigertail Road in Brentwood on Oct. 28. 

Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Fast-Moving Getty Fire Threatens Homes And Forces Evacuations In Affluent Section Of Los Angeles

A helicopter makes water drops on the Getty fire on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.

David McNew / Getty Images
Fire crews walk along a blackened ridge on Oct. 28. 

Gregory Bull / AP
Image: Firefighters work to save a home overtaken by the Getty Fire on Tigertail Road in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2019.

Firefighters work to save a home overtaken by the Getty fire on Tigertail Road on Oct. 28. 

Christian Monterrosa / AP
A plane drops fire retardant to prevent the Getty fire from spreading further on Oct. 28. 

Christian Monterrosa / AP
Image: A firefighting helicopter flies over the Getty Fire as it burns in the hills west of the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California

A firefighting helicopter flies over burning hills west of the 405 freeway on Oct. 28. 

Gene Blevins / Reuters
Image: A long exposure photograph shows a tree burning off Highway 128, east of Healdsburg, California

Kincade fire

A tree burns off Highway 128, east of Healdsburg, on Oct. 29.

The Kincade fire in Northern California's wine country, has leveled dozens of homes and charred tens of thousands of acres, forcing the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history.

Philip Pacheco / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Alex DeLeon with Engine 342 of the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the U.S. Forest Service watches the Kincade fire burn on a ridge between Lake and Sonoma Counties, as he stands watch at a home above Knights Valley east of Healdsbur

Alex DeLeon with Engine 342 of the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the U.S. Forest Service watches the Kincade fire burn on a ridge between Lake and Sonoma Counties, as he stands watch at a home above Knights Valley east of Healdsburg on Oct. 29. 

Philip Pacheco / AFP - Getty Images
Stephanie LaFranchi, right, and Ashley LaFranchi examine the remains of their family's Oak Ridge Angus ranch in Calistoga on Oct. 28. 

Noah Berger / AP
Farm animals graze in a pasture as smoke from the Kincade Fire hangs over Healdsburg, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2019.

Farm animals graze in a pasture as smoke from the Kincade fire hangs over Healdsburg on Oct. 28. 

Noah Berger / AP
Image: US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE

Smoke rises above the hills near Jimtown in Sonoma County on Oct. 27. 

Planet Labs Inc. / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Fire and embers surround a burned utility truck in Healdsburg on Oct. 27. 

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE

Firefighters discuss how to approach the scene as a home burns near grape vines in Healdsburg on Oct. 27. 

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

A line of fire snakes along a hillside as firefighters light backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade fire in Geyserville on Oct. 26.

Noah Berger / AP
Image: TOPSHOT-US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE

The Kincade fire enters a vineyard near Geyserville on Oct. 24.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE

Structures burn at a vineyard near Geyserville on Oct. 24. 

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Flames consume a home and car in the Jimtown community on Oct. 24. 

Noah Berger / AP
Image: US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE

Firefighters try to save burning structures on a farm from the Kincade fire in Windsor on Oct. 27. 

Philip Pacheco / AFP - Getty Images
