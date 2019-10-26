California Wildfires
Photos: California battles wind-fueled wildfires
Firefighters across the state are racing to battle blazes sparked by blasts of hot, dry air.
Maria fire
An air tanker drops fire retardant over lines while helping to fight the Maria fire in Santa Paula, Ventura County on Nov. 1.
The latest Southern California wildfire has torched nearly 9,000 rural acres and threatens millions of dollars worth of avocados, oranges and lemons, authorities said Friday.
Fire burns on a hillside early on Nov. 1 near Somis.
Southern California has been hit by a series of dangerous, fast-moving wildfires as Santa Ana Winds ushered in strong gusts up to 80 mph and extremely low humidity.
Firefighter Giannis Giagos battles the Maria fire in Santa Paula early on Nov. 1.
Fire crews stage on a fire road on Oct. 31 in Somis.
Firefighters work to contain the fire in the hills near Ventura early on Nov. 1.
A firefighter walks on a road leading to a residence late on Oct. 31 in Somis.
Hillside fire
A firefighter sprays water as embers threaten a residence as the Hillside fire burns through San Bernardino on Oct. 31.
The wildfire east of Los Angeles damaged or destroyed several homes and forced the evacuation of at least 1,300 people early on Thursday.
Embers fly as a home burns in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino on Oct. 31.
Easy fire
Fire erupts close to one of many ranches near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Oct. 30. Firefighters in California battled a new fast-moving blaze on Wednesday that threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as rare "extreme" red flag warnings were issued for much of the Los Angeles region.
The so-called Easy fire in the Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles erupted around 6:00 am, forcing the evacuation of the library and nearby homes.
Former President Ronald Reagan's Air Force One sits on display at the Reagan Presidential Library as the Easy fire burns in the hills on Oct. 30.
Getty fire
A hillside burns near the Getty Center along Interstate 405 north of Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2019.
Flames from the so-called Getty fire consumed more than 600 acres of a Los Angeles hillside Monday, shutting down a major commuter thoroughfare and threatening the renowned Getty Center museum, officials said.
More than 1,100 firefighters from agencies across Southern California battled the blaze that threatens about 10,000 homes and businesses, authorities said.
Inmate firefighters walk past a home burned on Tigertail Road in Brentwood on Oct. 28.
A helicopter makes water drops on the Getty fire on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.
Fire crews walk along a blackened ridge on Oct. 28.
Firefighters work to save a home overtaken by the Getty fire on Tigertail Road on Oct. 28.
A plane drops fire retardant to prevent the Getty fire from spreading further on Oct. 28.
A firefighting helicopter flies over burning hills west of the 405 freeway on Oct. 28.
Kincade fire
A tree burns off Highway 128, east of Healdsburg, on Oct. 29.
The Kincade fire in Northern California's wine country, has leveled dozens of homes and charred tens of thousands of acres, forcing the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history.
Alex DeLeon with Engine 342 of the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the U.S. Forest Service watches the Kincade fire burn on a ridge between Lake and Sonoma Counties, as he stands watch at a home above Knights Valley east of Healdsburg on Oct. 29.
Stephanie LaFranchi, right, and Ashley LaFranchi examine the remains of their family's Oak Ridge Angus ranch in Calistoga on Oct. 28.
Farm animals graze in a pasture as smoke from the Kincade fire hangs over Healdsburg on Oct. 28.
Smoke rises above the hills near Jimtown in Sonoma County on Oct. 27.
Fire and embers surround a burned utility truck in Healdsburg on Oct. 27.
Firefighters discuss how to approach the scene as a home burns near grape vines in Healdsburg on Oct. 27.
A line of fire snakes along a hillside as firefighters light backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade fire in Geyserville on Oct. 26.
The Kincade fire enters a vineyard near Geyserville on Oct. 24.
Structures burn at a vineyard near Geyserville on Oct. 24.
Flames consume a home and car in the Jimtown community on Oct. 24.
Firefighters try to save burning structures on a farm from the Kincade fire in Windsor on Oct. 27.