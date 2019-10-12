Image: California Wildfires

Photos: California fights to contain wind-fueled wildfires

The state has been plunged into yet another challenging wildfire season, and land use experts question whether California is prepared for the future as wind-fueled wildfires rage on.

Image: California Wildfires

Eyed Jarjour comforts a neighbor who lost his Jolette Avenue home in the Saddleridge Fire in Granada Hills, Calif., on Oct. 11.

Noah Berger / AP
Image: California Wildfires

Jerry Rowe uses a garden hose to save his home on Beaufait Avenue from the Saddleridge fire in Granada Hills, Calif.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
Image: California WIldfires

Los Angeles City firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire near homes in Sylmar, Calif. on Oct. 10.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
Image: California Wildfires

Firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire in Sylmar, Calif. on Oct. 11.

David Swanson / AP
Image: California Wildfires

An aircraft helps fight the Saddleridge fire by dropping fire retardant along a ridge in Newhall, California on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: California WIldfires

Firefighters work at a house fire in the early morning hours during the Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch, California on Oct. 11.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
Image: California Wildfires

A helicopter drops water to help fight flames as the Saddleridge Fire in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles, California on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: California Wildfires

The Saddleridge fire flares up near a firefighter in Sylmar, Calif. on Oct. 10.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
Image: California Wildfires

An air tanker drops fire retardant in the continued fight against the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: California Wildfires

A firefighter walks near a backfire during the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California on October 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: California Wildfires

Firefighters battle the Sandalwood Fire as it destroys homes in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park in Calimesa, Calif., on Oct. 10.

Jennifer Cappuccio Maher / The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP
