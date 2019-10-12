U.S. news
Photos: California fights to contain wind-fueled wildfires
The state has been plunged into yet another challenging wildfire season, and land use experts question whether California is prepared for the future as wind-fueled wildfires rage on.
Eyed Jarjour comforts a neighbor who lost his Jolette Avenue home in the Saddleridge Fire in Granada Hills, Calif., on Oct. 11.
Jerry Rowe uses a garden hose to save his home on Beaufait Avenue from the Saddleridge fire in Granada Hills, Calif.
Los Angeles City firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire near homes in Sylmar, Calif. on Oct. 10.
Firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire in Sylmar, Calif. on Oct. 11.
An aircraft helps fight the Saddleridge fire by dropping fire retardant along a ridge in Newhall, California on Oct. 11.
Firefighters work at a house fire in the early morning hours during the Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch, California on Oct. 11.
A helicopter drops water to help fight flames as the Saddleridge Fire in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles, California on Oct. 11.
The Saddleridge fire flares up near a firefighter in Sylmar, Calif. on Oct. 10.
An air tanker drops fire retardant in the continued fight against the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California on Oct. 11.
A firefighter walks near a backfire during the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California on October 11.
Firefighters battle the Sandalwood Fire as it destroys homes in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park in Calimesa, Calif., on Oct. 10.