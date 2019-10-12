Photos: California fights to contain wind-fueled wildfires

Image: California Wildfires

The state has been plunged into yet another challenging wildfire season, and land use experts question whether California is prepared for the future as wind-fueled wildfires rage on.

Eyed Jarjour comforts a neighbor who lost his Jolette Avenue home in the Saddleridge fire in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Noah Berger / AP
Jerry Rowe uses a garden hose to save his home on Beaufait Avenue from the Saddleridge fire in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
Los Angeles city firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire near homes in the Sylmar neighborhood on Oct. 10.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
Firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

David Swanson / AP
An aircraft helps fight the Saddleridge fire by dropping fire retardant along a ridge in Newhall, California, on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Firefighters work at a house fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 11 during the Saddleridge fire in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
A helicopter drops water to help fight flames as the Saddleridge fire burns in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
The Saddleridge fire flares up near a firefighter Oct. 10 in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
An air tanker drops fire retardant in the fight against the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California, on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
A firefighter walks near a backfire during the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California, on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Firefighters battle the Sandalwood Fire as it destroys homes in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park in Calimesa, California, on Oct. 10.

Jennifer Cappuccio Maher / The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP
