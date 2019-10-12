California Wildfires
Photos: California fights to contain wind-fueled wildfires
The state has been plunged into yet another challenging wildfire season, and land use experts question whether California is prepared for the future as wind-fueled wildfires rage on.
Eyed Jarjour comforts a neighbor who lost his Jolette Avenue home in the Saddleridge fire in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.
Jerry Rowe uses a garden hose to save his home on Beaufait Avenue from the Saddleridge fire in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire near homes in the Sylmar neighborhood on Oct. 10.
Firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.
An aircraft helps fight the Saddleridge fire by dropping fire retardant along a ridge in Newhall, California, on Oct. 11.
Firefighters work at a house fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 11 during the Saddleridge fire in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles.
A helicopter drops water to help fight flames as the Saddleridge fire burns in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.
The Saddleridge fire flares up near a firefighter Oct. 10 in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles.
An air tanker drops fire retardant in the fight against the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California, on Oct. 11.
A firefighter walks near a backfire during the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California, on Oct. 11.
Firefighters battle the Sandalwood Fire as it destroys homes in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park in Calimesa, California, on Oct. 10.