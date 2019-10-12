Image: A firefighter works to extinguish an advancing wildfire in Porter Ranch, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2019.

California Wildfires

Photos: California fights to contain wind-fueled wildfires

The state has been plunged into yet another challenging wildfire season, and land use experts question whether California is prepared for the future as wind-fueled wildfires rage on.

Image: A firefighter runs to hose down flames in Newhall, Calif., on Oct. 12, 2019.

A firefighter runs to hose down flames in Newhall on Oct. 12.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Image: Smoke from a wildfire spreads across the hillside as traffic flows along the I-5 Freeway in Newhall, Calif., on Oct. 12, 2019.

Smoke from a wildfire spreads across the hillside as traffic flows along the 5 Freeway in Newhall on Oct. 12. 

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Image: Firefighters work to contain a flare up of the Saddleridge Fire at a mulch supplier in Sylmar, Calif., on Oct. 12, 2019.

Firefighters work to contain a flare-up of the Saddleridge Fire at a mulch supplier in Sylmar on Oct. 12. 

Mario Tama / Getty Images
Image: Firefighters extinguish hot spots in Porter Ranch, outside of Los Angeles, on Oct. 12, 2019.

Firefighters extinguish hot spots in Porter Ranch outside of Los Angeles on Oct. 12.

Mindy Schauer / The Orange County Register via AP
Image: A satellite photo shows smoke from the Saddleridge Fire north of Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2019.

A satellite photo shows smoke from the Saddleridge Fire north of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Planet Labs Inc. / via AFP - Getty Images
Image: A firefighter works to extinguish an advancing wildfire in Porter Ranch, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2019.

A firefighter works to extinguish an advancing wildfire in Porter Ranch on Oct. 11. 

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Image: California Wildfires

Eyed Jarjour comforts a neighbor who lost his Jolette Avenue home in the Saddleridge fire in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Noah Berger / AP
Image: California Wildfires

Jerry Rowe uses a garden hose to save his home on Beaufait Avenue from the Saddleridge fire in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
Image: California WIldfires

Los Angeles city firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire near homes in the Sylmar neighborhood on Oct. 10.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
Image: California Wildfires

Firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

David Swanson / AP
Image: California Wildfires

An aircraft helps fight the Saddleridge fire by dropping fire retardant along a ridge in Newhall, California, on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: California WIldfires

Firefighters work at a house fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 11 during the Saddleridge fire in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
Image: California Wildfires

A helicopter drops water to help fight flames as the Saddleridge fire burns in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: California Wildfires

The Saddleridge fire flares up near a firefighter Oct. 10 in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Michael Owen Baker / AP
Image: California Wildfires

An air tanker drops fire retardant in the fight against the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California, on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: California Wildfires

A firefighter walks near a backfire during the Saddleridge fire in Newhall, California, on Oct. 11.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: California Wildfires

Firefighters battle the Sandalwood Fire as it destroys homes in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park in Calimesa, California, on Oct. 10.

Jennifer Cappuccio Maher / The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP
