Camp Fire devastates Paradise, California, forcing thousands to evacuate
The 20,000-acre wildfire, fueled by strong winds, spread rapidly and all but destroyed the Northern California town.
Vehicles and homes burn as the Camp Fire blazes through Paradise, California on Nov. 8, 2018. The fire grew to 20,000 acres by Thursday night, according to fire officials.
Flames consume a car dealership. Nearly the entire town of Paradise was wiped out, officials said.
A plume of smoke blankets the sky in Paradise. According to fire officials on Thursday night, the fire was at 0 percent containment.
A firefighter drags a hose as he battles the Camp Fire.
Embers blow as the fire engulfs a KFC restaurant.
A hospital worker embraces her co-worker as they evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital in Paradise, California.
Residents of Paradise, which is 90 miles north of Sacramento, were told to evacuate on Thursday morning.
A statue sits on the deck of a burning home.
Flames consume a home in Paradise.
Medical personnel evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital.
Firefighters try to save a building as the Camp Fire moves through Paradise.
The rapidly spreading fire burns through a store. Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom called a state of emergency in Butte County.
The remains of a burned vehicle outside of a home in Paradise, California.
