A home burns in Paradise, California.

Camp Fire devastates Paradise, California, forcing thousands to evacuate

The 20,000-acre wildfire, fueled by strong winds, spread rapidly and all but destroyed the Northern California town.

Vehicles and homes burn as the Camp fire blazes through Paradise, California

Vehicles and homes burn as the Camp Fire blazes through Paradise, California on Nov. 8, 2018. The fire grew to 20,000 acres by Thursday night, according to fire officials.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Flames consume a car dealership in Paradise, California.

Flames consume a car dealership. Nearly the entire town of Paradise was wiped out, officials said.

Noah Berger / AP
A plume of smoke blankets the sky in Paradise, California.

A plume of smoke blankets the sky in Paradise. According to fire officials on Thursday night, the fire was at 0 percent containment.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
A firefighter drags a hose as he battles the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

A firefighter drags a hose as he battles the Camp Fire.

Stephen Lam / Reuters
Embers blow as the fire engulfs a KFC restaurant in Paradise, California.

Embers blow as the fire engulfs a KFC restaurant.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
A hospital worker embraces her co-worker as they evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital in Paradise, California, on Nov. 8, 2018.

A hospital worker embraces her co-worker as they evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital in Paradise, California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
A home burns in Paradise, California.

Residents of Paradise, which is 90 miles north of Sacramento, were told to evacuate on Thursday morning.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
A statue sits on the deck of a burning home.

A statue sits on the deck of a burning home.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Flames consume a home in Paradise.

Flames consume a home in Paradise.

Noah Berger / AP
Medical personnel evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital.

Medical personnel evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital.

Noah Berger / AP
Firefighters try to save a building as the Camp Fire moves through Paradise.

Firefighters try to save a building as the Camp Fire moves through Paradise.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
The rapidly spreading fire burns through a store. Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom called a state of emergency in Butte County.

The rapidly spreading fire burns through a store. Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom called a state of emergency in Butte County.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
The remains of a burned vehicle outside of a home in Paradise, California.

The remains of a burned vehicle outside of a home in Paradise, California.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
