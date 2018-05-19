Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Photos capture pomp and glamour of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding
When Prince Harry married actresss Meghan Markle she became the first American to marry into the royal family since 1937.
Royal fans wave flags at Windsor Castle on May 19.
Crowds poured into the streets at sunrise on Saturday to secure the best spot to see American actress Meghan Markle and husband-to-be Prince Harry at the couple's royal wedding.
Windsor Castle Guards from 1st Battalion Irish Guards play for the crowd ahead of the wedding.
The imposing fortress and longest-occupied European palace some 25 miles west of London has been the home of British sovereigns for over 900 years.
Guests arrive in St. George's Chapel.
King Edward IV set in motion the building of the chapel in 1475 and it was completed 50 years later by King Henry VIII.
Prince Harry and Meghan stand on the steps of the chapel.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they leave the chapel.