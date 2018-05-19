Subscribe to Breaking News emails

WATCH LIVE: TODAY at the royal wedding
In Focus

Photos capture pomp and glamour of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

When Prince Harry married actresss Meghan Markle she became the first American to marry into the royal family since 1937.

Royal fans wave flags at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Crowds poured into the streets at sunrise on Saturday to secure the best spot to see American actress Meghan Markle and husband-to-be Prince Harry at the couple's royal wedding.

Oprah Winfrey waves as she arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Windsor Castle Guards from 1st Battalion Irish Guards play for the crowd ahead of the wedding.

The imposing fortress and longest-occupied European palace some 25 miles west of London has been the home of British sovereigns for over 900 years.

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, arrives.
Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband James Matthews.
George and Amal Clooney.
David and Victoria Beckham.
Guests arrive in St. George's Chapel.

King Edward IV set in motion the building of the chapel in 1475 and it was completed 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

Meghan Markle drives down the Long Walk as she arrives at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the West steps of St George's Chapel.
Well-wishers wave flags as Meghan Markle is driven towards Windsor Castle on the Long Walk.
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrives with the bridesmaids.
Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother, arrives at the chapel.
Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wait in the chapel for the ceremony.
Meghan Markle arrives wearing a dress by the French fashion house Givenchy.
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle.
Prince Harry looks at his bride as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand at the altar in St. George's Chapel.
The couple listen during the reading.
Prince Harry places the wedding ring on his bride's finger.
Prince Harry and Meghan stand on the steps of the chapel.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they leave the chapel.

