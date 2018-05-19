Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Photos capture pomp and glamour of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding
When Prince Harry married actresss Meghan Markle she became the first American to marry into the royal family since 1937.
Royal fans wave flags at Windsor Castle on May 19.
Crowds poured into the streets at sunrise on Saturday to secure the best spot to see American actress Meghan Markle and husband-to-be Prince Harry at the couple's royal wedding.
Windsor Castle Guards from 1st Battalion Irish Guards play for the crowd ahead of the wedding.
The imposing fortress and longest-occupied European palace some 25 miles west of London has been the home of British sovereigns for over 900 years.
Guests arrive in St. George's Chapel.
King Edward IV set in motion the building of the chapel in 1475 and it was completed 50 years later by King Henry VIII.
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the chapel.
The newlyweds stand on the steps of the chapel.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they leave the chapel.
Princess Charlotte on the steps of St. George's Chapel.
Prince George on the steps of St. George's Chapel.
Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after attending the ceremony.
The newlyweds begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau carriage.
The carriage procession passed by Frogmore House, where Prince Charles will host a private reception for 200 guests the night of the wedding, and returned to the castle along the tree-lined Long Walk.