Photos: Christmas celebrations around the world

From Bangkok to Washington, see Christmas traditions around the world.

Image: A woman poses with ornaments as she celebrates Christmas in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 25, 2018.

A woman poses with ornaments as she celebrates Christmas in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 25.

Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters
Image: Doctors dressed as clowns visit an intensive care ward at a hospital near Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 24.

Doctors dressed as clowns visit an intensive care ward at a hospital near Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 24.

Janos Vajda / EPA
Image: Pakistani Christians attend the Christmas Day service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore on Dec. 25.

Pakistani Christians attend the Christmas Day service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore on Dec. 25.

Arif Ali / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America to the United States, wait to receive gifts from an NGO outside of a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 24, 2018.

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America to the United States, wait to receive gifts from an NGO outside of a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 24.

Guillermo Arias / AFP - Getty Images
Image: President Donald Trump and Melania Trump answer calls from children calling into the NORAD Santa tracker at the White House on Dec. 24.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump answer calls from children calling into the NORAD Santa tracker at the White House on Dec. 24.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Pope Francis delivers the traditional Christmas Day blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 25.

Pope Francis delivers the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 25.

Vatican Media / EPA
Image: A participant dressed as Santa Claus leaps into the water during the 109th Copa Nadal, or Christmas Cup, swimming competition at Port Vell in Barcelona on Dec. 25.

A participant dressed as Santa Claus leaps into the water during the 109th Copa Nadal, or Christmas Cup, swimming competition at Port Vell in Barcelona on Dec. 25.

Josep Lago / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Carolin, an orangutan, looks at a Christmas present at the Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, Germany, on Dec. 25.

Carolin, an orangutan, looks at a Christmas present at the Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, Germany, on Dec. 25.

Christoph Schmidt / AP
Image: Candles on graves at a cemetery in Vaasa, Finland, on Dec. 24.

Candles on graves at a cemetery in Vaasa, Finland, on Dec. 24. Finns traditionally place candles to honor the memory of their relatives on Christmas Eve. 

Olivier Morin / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A National Park Service employee closes the gate to the National Christmas Tree during the partial government shutdown in Washington on Dec. 24.

A National Park Service employee closes the gate to the National Christmas Tree during the partial government shutdown in Washington on Dec. 24.

Andrew Harnik / AP
Image: A man looks at a dangling Santa Claus display at a mall in Bangkok on Dec. 25.

A man looks at a dangling Santa Claus display at a mall in Bangkok on Dec. 25.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images
Image: U.S. and NATO forces attend a Christmas Day ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 25.

U.S. and NATO forces attend a Christmas Day ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 25.

Rahmat Gul / AP
Image: Indonesian Christians attend mass at a stadium in Surabaya on Dec. 24.

Indonesian Christians attend mass at a stadium in Surabaya on Dec. 24.

Juni Kriswanto / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A street vendor sells souvenirs at a Christmas fair in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 23.

A street vendor sells souvenirs at a Christmas fair in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 23.

Olga Maltseva / AFP - Getty Images
