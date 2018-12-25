In Focus
Photos: Christmas celebrations around the world
From Bangkok to Washington, see Christmas traditions around the world.
A woman poses with ornaments as she celebrates Christmas in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 25.
Doctors dressed as clowns visit an intensive care ward at a hospital near Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 24.
Pakistani Christians attend the Christmas Day service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore on Dec. 25.
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America to the United States, wait to receive gifts from an NGO outside of a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 24.
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump answer calls from children calling into the NORAD Santa tracker at the White House on Dec. 24.
Pope Francis delivers the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 25.
A participant dressed as Santa Claus leaps into the water during the 109th Copa Nadal, or Christmas Cup, swimming competition at Port Vell in Barcelona on Dec. 25.
Carolin, an orangutan, looks at a Christmas present at the Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, Germany, on Dec. 25.
Candles on graves at a cemetery in Vaasa, Finland, on Dec. 24. Finns traditionally place candles to honor the memory of their relatives on Christmas Eve.
A National Park Service employee closes the gate to the National Christmas Tree during the partial government shutdown in Washington on Dec. 24.
A man looks at a dangling Santa Claus display at a mall in Bangkok on Dec. 25.
U.S. and NATO forces attend a Christmas Day ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 25.
Indonesian Christians attend mass at a stadium in Surabaya on Dec. 24.
A street vendor sells souvenirs at a Christmas fair in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 23.