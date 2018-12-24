In Focus
Photos: Christmas lights sparkle around the world
From Missouri to Minsk, see the holiday displays that are brightening spirits as 2108 winds down.
Missouri
Visitors gather around a crabapple tree decorated with more than 20,000 lights in Lee's Summit on Dec. 21. The display, known as the Lee's Summit Magic Tree, is a single tree in a vacant lot along a freeway and draws hundreds of visitors each holiday season.
Colombia
Artists from the Italian art troupe Studio Festi perform during a presentation of the holiday show "Mas cerca de las Estrellas" (Closer to the Stars) in Bogotà on Dec. 17.
Moscow
Motorists drive along Tverskaya Street decorated with Christmas lights on Dec. 15.
Lebanon
Fireworks light the sky as a Christmas tree is lit in Beirut on Dec. 3.
Greece
A man walks through an illuminated Christmas sculpture at the Stavros Niarhos cultural center in Athens on Dec. 23.
Pakistan
A congregation holds candles during Mass in Lahore on Dec. 19.
Philadelphia
People walk by The Present in the Christmas Village in Love Park on Dec. 20.
Belarus
A woman plays with her dog at a square decorated to mark Christmas and New Year's in Minsk on Dec. 18.
New York
A Christmas tree lights up the Stock Exchange on Nov. 30.
Berlin
People walk on Unter den Linden boulevard on Dec. 21.
Washington
The National Christmas Tree stands lit in President Park on Nov. 28 with the White House in the background.
Spain
Dancers perform "Night of Candles" in Vitoria on Dec. 21.
Colombia
A woman takes a photo inside an illuminated fish in Medellin on Dec. 7. More than 26 million LED bulbs give life to the city's Christmas lights, which this year pay tribute to the natural wonders of Colombia.
Taiwan
Visitors take selfies with Christmas decorations in New Taipei City on Dec. 22.
Hungary
Skaters circle a Christmas tree in an open-air ice rink in central Budapest on Dec. 5.
Berlin
The Quadriga of the Brandenburg Gate is illuminated on Dec. 3.
Germany
Visitors walk inside the traditional Christmas market in Frankfurt on Nov. 26.
Poland
People walk under Christmas lights in Lublin on Dec. 18.
England
Salisbury Cathedral is illuminated by trails of candles carried by choir members during the annual "darkness to light" Advent procession on Nov. 30.
Moscow
Holiday lights illuminate Red Square, a Christmas market and St. Basil's Cathedral on Dec. 22.
Milan
A boat sails along the Naviglio canal decorated with Christmas lights on Dec. 10.
Germany
Snow covers the roofs of Alter Flecken (Old Spot), the historic center of downtown Freudenberg, on Dec. 16.
London
Visitors arrive at Tate Britain's winter art commission, by artist Monster Chetwynd, on Nov. 30.
Monaco
A woman takes a photo outside the Monte Carlo Casino on Dec. 7.
West Bank
Palestinian Christians celebrate the lighting of a Christmas tree in Manger Square, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, on Dec. 1.
Taiwan
A cyclist rides past a giant Christmas ball decoration in Taipei City on Dec. 20.