Photos: Easter Sunday celebrations around the world

New Jersey
— John Minchillo / AP
Parishioners gather on a beach for an Easter Sunday service at sunrise hosted by Hope Community Church of Manasquan in New Jersey.
England
— Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images
The Right Reverend Dr. Jonathan Frost, the Dean of York, left, and The Archbishop of York, The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, bump elbows after the Festal Eucharist for Easter Day in York.
Italy
— Marco Bertorello / AFP - Getty Images
A patient suffering from Covid-19 receives a Colomba traditional Easter cake from a nurse on Easter Sunday at the GVM Maria Pia Hospital in Turin, Italy.
Jerusalem
— Ronen Zvulun / Reuters
A Christian nun attends Easter Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.
Myanmar
— Handout via AFP - Getty Images
Protesters hold eggs on Easter Sunday and make the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Taunggyi in Myanmar's Shan state.
South Africa
— Jerome Delay / AP
Apostolic Pentecostals celebrate Easter in the Johannesburg township of Soweto.
Vatican City
— Filippo Monteforte / Pool via Reuters
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Pakistan
— Banaras Khan / AFP - Getty Images
Christians attend an Easter mass at the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan.
Chicago
— Shafkat Anowar / AP
Park Community Church Associate Pastor Trevor Lovell leads an Easter Sunday service at North Avenue Beach in Chicago.
Jerusalem
— Oded Balilty / AP
A woman attends Easter Sunday mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.
Kosovo
— Armend Nimani / AFP - Getty Images
An altar girl attends Easter mass at the Roman Catholic cathedral of the Lady Helper in the town of Prizren, Southern Kosovo.
Pakistan
— Betsy Joles / Getty Images
Catholic worshippers celebrate Easter in Lahore, Pakistan.
England
— Lee Smith / Reuters
Congregants observe the Easter Sunday Eucharist service at Durham Cathedral in Durham, Britain.
Istanbul
— Dilara Senkaya / Reuters
Worshippers attend an Easter Sunday mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Istanbul.
New Jersey
— John Minchillo / AP
Parishioners gather on a beach for an Easter Sunday service in Manasquan, N.J.
Senegal
— John Wessels / AFP - Getty Images
Catholic worshippers make their way to Easter Mass in Fadiouth, Senegal.
Beirut
— Anwar Amro / AFP - Getty Images
Congregants attend the Easter Sunday mass at the church of Our Lady of Protection, east of Beirut, Lebanon.
Jerusalem
— Emmanuel Dunand / AFP - Getty Images
Fransiscan friars pray during mass on Easter Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.
Italy
— Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters
A patient suffering from Covid-19 holds a box containing Easter eggs at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome.
Germany
— Jens Schlueter / Getty Images
Sorbian men wearing traditional outfits take part in the annual Sorbian Easter rider processions in Rablitz, Germany.
Zimbabwe
— Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP
A bishop preaches during an Easter Sunday service at the Anglican Cathedral of St. Mary and All Saints in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka
— Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP - Getty Images
A Christian woman holds a candle as she attends an Easter mass, on the second anniversary of the Easter Sunday attack, at St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka.
Iraq
— Khalid Al-Mousily / Reuters
Worshippers attend an Easter mass at St. Elya Chaldean Church in Baghdad, Iraq.
Jerusalem— Emmanuel Dunand / AFP - Getty Images
