Fransiscan friars pray during mass on Easter Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Photo

Photos: Easter Sunday celebrations around the world

From hospital wards to beaches, people around the world celebrate their second Easter in a pandemic.

Parishioners gather on a beach for an Easter Sunday service at sunrise hosted by Hope Community Church of Manasquan, on April 4, 2021, in Masaquan, N.J.

New Jersey

John Minchillo / AP
The Right Reverend Dr. Jonathan Frost, the Dean of York, left, and The Archbishop of York, The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, bump elbows after the Festal Eucharist for Easter Day in York Minster, in York, northern England, on Sunday.

England

Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images
A patient infected with Covid-19 receives a Colomba traditional Easter cake from a nurse on Easter Sunday at the GVM Maria Pia Hospital in Turin, Italy.

Italy

Marco Bertorello / AFP - Getty Images
A Christian nun attends Easter Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.

Jerusalem

Ronen Zvulun / Reuters
Protesters hold eggs on Easter Sunday and make the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Taunggyi in Myanmar's Shan state.

Myanmar

Handout via AFP - Getty Images
Apostolic Pentecostals celebrate Easter outside in the Johannesburg township of Soweto on Sunday.

South Africa

Jerome Delay / AP
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

Vatican City

Filippo Monteforte / Pool via Reuters
Christians attend an Easter mass at the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan.

Pakistan

Banaras Khan / AFP - Getty Images
Park Community Church Associate Pastor Trevor Lovell leads an Easter Sunday service at North Avenue Beach in Chicago.

Chicago

Shafkat Anowar / AP
A woman attends Easter Sunday mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Jerusalem

Oded Balilty / AP
A Catholic altar girl attends Easter mass at the Roman Catholic cathedral of the Lady Helper in the town of Prizren, Southern Kosovo.

Kosovo

Armend Nimani / AFP - Getty Images
Catholic worshippers celebrate Easter in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan

Betsy Joles / Getty Images
Congregants observe the the Easter Sunday Eucharist service at Durham Cathedral in Durham, Britain.

England

Lee Smith / Reuters
Worshippers attend an Easter Sunday mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Istanbul.

Istanbul

Dilara Senkaya / Reuters
Parishioners gather on a beach for an Easter Sunday service at sunrise hosted by Hope Community Church of Manasquan in New Jersey.

New Jersey

John Minchillo / AP
Catholic worshippers make their way to Easter Mass in Fadiouth, Senegal.

Senegal

John Wessels / AFP - Getty Images
Congregants attend the Easter Sunday mass at the church of Our Lady of Protection, east of Beirut.

Beirut

Anwar Amro / AFP - Getty Images
Fransiscan friars pray during mass on Easter Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem

Emmanuel Dunand / AFP - Getty Images
A patient suffering from Covid-19 holds a box containing Easter eggs at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome on Sunday.

Italy

Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters
Sorbian men wearing traditional outfits take part in the annual Sorbian Easter rider processions in Rablitz, Germany, on Sunday.

Germany

Jens Schlueter / Getty Images
A bishop preaches during an Easter Sunday church service at the Anglican Cathedral of St. Mary and All Saints in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP
A Christian woman holds a candle as she attends an Easter mass on the second anniversary of the Easter Sunday attack, at St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka

Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP - Getty Images
Worshippers attend an Easter mass at St. Elya Chaldean Church in Baghdad, Iraq.

Iraq

Khalid Al-Mousily / Reuters
A Christian believer prays on the Stone of Anointing, the place believed to be where Jesus Christ's body was laid after being taken down from the cross, during a mass on Easter Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem

Emmanuel Dunand / AFP - Getty Images
