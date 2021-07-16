Photos: Floodwaters sweep through western Europe

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A man looks over a pile of debris in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, on July 19, 2021.
Torrential rain last week led to severe flooding and destruction across western Europe, wreaking havoc in parts of Belgium and the Netherlands and leaving Germany reeling from its worst natural disaster in decades.
— Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
Two brothers weep in each other's arms in front of their parents' house, which was destroyed by the flood in Altenahr, Germany, on July 19.
— Boris Roessler / dpa via AP
Residents cross a flooded area between Bergen and Nieuw Bergen, Netherlands, on a shuttle service operated by the Dutch army, on July 19.
— Vincent Jannink / AFP - Getty Images
A resident walks in a street full of debris and mud in the city of Dernau, western Germany, on July 18.
— Christof Stache / AFP - Getty Images
Rescue workers scrambled on July 17 to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods to hit western Europe in living memory, which have already left more than 150 people dead and dozens more missing.
— Torstem Silz / AFP - Getty Images
Workers assess the damage during a cleanup operation in Schuld, western Germany, on July 17.
— Christof Stache / AFP - Getty Images
A young resident helps clean-up outside his home in the town of Rochefort, Belgium.
— John Thys / AFP - Getty Images
Ulrich Schnelleckes sit in his bedroom, which was completely destroyed in Bad Neuenahr, Germany.
— Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images
Wiel de Bie, 75, stands outside his flooded home in the town of Brommelen, Netherlands.
— Bram Janssen / AP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits a site affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium.
— Yves Herman / Reuters
Submerged cars and other vehicles in Erftstadt, western Germany, on July 17.
— Sebastien Bozon / AFP - Getty Images
Driftwood and debris is seen along the banks of the river Ahr in Altenahr, western Germany.
— Torsten Silz / AFP - Getty Images
Soldiers of the German armed forces search for victims in submerged vehicles on the federal highway in Erftstadt, western Germany.
— SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP - Getty Images
People walk through the debris in the pedestrian zone in Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany, on Friday, July 16, 2021.
— Ina Fassbender / AFP - Getty Images
A British red telephone box in the flooded pedestrian zone of Bad Muenstereifel on Friday.
As officials assessed the damage, the devastation appeared to have exceeded that caused by disastrous flooding in eastern Germany almost 20 years ago.
— Ina Fassbender / AFP - Getty Images
A man takes pictures of the devastated area in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany, on Friday.
The death toll in Germany is the highest of any natural catastrophe since a deadly North Sea flood in 1962 that killed around 340 people.
— Christof Stache / AFP - Getty Images
A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Liege province, Belgium, on Friday.
— Valentin Bianchi / AP
Debris hangs on a damaged bridge Friday over the Ahr River in Schuld, Germany.
— Michael Probst / AP
The flooded camping site Jachthaven Hatenboer on Friday in Roermond, Netherlands.
— Sanne Derks / Getty Images
A woman is carried through a flooded street Friday in Angleur, Belgium.
— Valentin Bianchi / AP
A woman looks at cars and rubble piled up in a street Friday in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany.
— Christof Stache / AFP - Getty Images
A couple hug as they stand amid debris in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, on Thursday.
— Christof Stache / AFP - Getty Images
People use rubber rafts in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.
— Valentin Bianchi / AP
Cars piled up at a roundabout Thursday in the Belgian city of Verviers.
— Francois Walschaerts / AFP - Getty Images
A flooded street in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.
— Bruno Fahy / AFP - Getty Images
Partially submerged caravans and campers at the camping site of De Hatenboer in Roermond, Netherlands, on Thursday.
— Rob Engelaar / AFP - Getty Images
Water runs past a house and a car covered in rubble Thursday in Hagen, Germany.
— Ina Fassbender / AFP - Getty Images
Two men search the debris of houses destroyed by the floods in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr, Germany, on Thursday.
— Bernd Lauter / AFP - Getty Images
The Ahr River flows past destroyed houses Thursday in Insul, Germany.
— Michael Probst / AP
Firefighters stand on the roof of their vehicle Thursday as they climb into an inundated house in the flooded Ehrang neighborhood in Trier, Germany.
— Ernst Mettlach / AFP - Getty Images
Cars covered debris in Hagen, Germany, on Thursday.