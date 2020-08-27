Image:

Weather

Photos: Hurricane Laura tears through Louisiana

Hurricane Laura ripped through southwestern Louisiana on Thursday, destroying buildings in the city of Lake Charles after making landfall in the early morning.

Image: Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf Coast

A damaged travel trailer sits in floodwaters after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on Aug. 27, 2020 in Holly Beach, La.

Packing wind speeds of 150 mph and bringing a life-threatening storm surge, Laura on Thursday became one of the strongest hurricanes in U.S. history to make landfall as it struck Louisiana near the Texas border.

Eric Thayer / Getty Images
Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in Sulphur, La.

Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in Sulphur, La.

Adrees Latif / Reuters
Image:

Damaged homes near Lake Charles, La.

David J. Phillip / AP
Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in Sulphur, La.

Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in Sulphur, La.

Adrees Latif / Reuters
James Sonya surveys what is left of his uncle's barber shop in Lake Charles.

James Sonya surveys what is left of his uncle's barber shop in Lake Charles.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image: Tom Hoge

People survey the damage in Lake Charles.

Gerald Herbert / AP
Image: TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-HURRICANE

Smoke rises from BioLab, a chemical manufacturing plant in Westlake, La., on Thursday.

Louisiana State Police issued a shelter in place advisory after a chemical fire erupted at the plant near Lake Charles. 

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Downed power lines in Holly Beach, La.

Eric Gay / AP
Image: TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-HURRICANE

A man surveys the damage inside the Capitol One Bank Tower in Lake Charles. 

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

A damaged home in floodwaters near Lake Charles.

David J. Phillip / AP
A damaged McDonald's sign in Iowa, La.

A damaged McDonald's sign in Iowa, La.

Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Image: Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall On US Gulf Coast

Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson stand in their living room in Lake Charles where they were sitting when the roof blew off around 2:30am. 

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Mitch Pickering plays his guitar while walking through downtown Lake Charles.

Mitch Pickering plays his guitar while walking through downtown Lake Charles. 

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image: Tom Hoge

Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station in Lake Charles. 

Gerald Herbert / AP
The facade of a building in Lake Charles.

The facade of a building in Lake Charles. 

Powerful Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana and Texas as Category 4

Eljah Nouvelage / Reuters
