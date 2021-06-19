Photos: Juneteenth celebrations across the U.S.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kentucky
The River City Drum Corps performs in Louisville, Ky.
The day carried even more significance after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation.
— Jon Cherry / Getty Images
Atlanta
Johnnie Alston leads the Baltimore All-Stars Marching Unit down Auburn Avenue in Atlanta.
The push to make Juneteenth a federal holiday was catalyzed last summer after a white police officer in Minneapolis murdered George Floyd, a Black man, sparking nationwide protests and conversations about how the country should address its history of racism.
— Ben Gray / AP
New York
Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother, reacts during the unveiling of a new statue of his brother to commemorate Juneteenth.
— Jeenah Moon / Reuters
New York
Musicians play classical music in a park during the Juneteenth celebration in New York's Harlem neighborhood.
— Kena Betancur / AFP - Getty Images
Michigan
Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth in Flint, Mich.
— Emily Elconin / Reuters
Michigan
Briana Wilson, 22, dances on a bench as her grandmother, Jean Springer, cheers next to her during a parade in Flint, Mich.
— Emily Elconin / Reuters
Atlanta
Musicians perform on a float in the Juneteenth parade down Auburn Avenue in downtown Atlanta.
— Ben Gray / AP
Washington, D.C.
Waizeru Johnson holds the hand of her groom as she walks past people celebrating the Juneteenth holiday at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. .
— Roberto Schmidt / AFP - Getty Images
Tennessee
Children prepare to catch free t-shirts at the Juneteenth celebration at Memorial Park in Kingsport, Tenn.
— Christopher Aluka Berry / Reuters
Michigan
Flint resident Tracy Palmer shows off her Juneteenth-inspired nails.
— Jake May/MLive.com / AP
New York
People attend a free outdoor event organized by The Broadway League during Juneteenth celebrations in New York's Times Square.
— Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Texas
Brothers Brody and Braeden Maxey share a hug during a reenactment to celebrate Juneteenth in Galveston, Texas.
— Callaghan O'Hare / Reuters
New York
A statue of George Floyd is unveiled at Flatbush Junction in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Juneteenth.
— David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
Washington, D.C.
Janna Parker of the Democratic party speaks during celebrations at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington.
— Ken Cedeno / Reuters
Minneapolis
Rika Anderson sits among offerings made at George Floyd Square on Juneteenth in Minneapolis.
— Nicholas Pfosi / Reuters
Kentucky
A child watches a performance from her father's shoulders in Louisville, Ky.
— Jon Cherry / Getty Images
Texas
Young cheerleaders march in Galveston, Texas, the birthplace of the holiday.
— Go Nakamura / Getty Images
Michigan
Flint resident Elizabeth James, left, curls up in the trunk of her car to get out of the rain while Braelyn Williams, 3, of Flint, center, and her friend Brooklyn Guyton, 6, of Detroit, wai for the Juneteenth parade along Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, Mich.
— Jake May/MLive.com / AP
New York
Dancers with Practice Until Something Happens listen to Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother, speak at a Juneteenth event in Brooklyn, N.Y.