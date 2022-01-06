Photos: Looking back at the chaos of the Capitol riot

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
— Jim Bourg / Reuters
Trump supporters gather near the Washington Monument to contest the count of electoral college votes on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
— Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images file
President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters.
— Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Trump supporters sing the national anthem.
— Leah Millis / Reuters
Trump supporters clash with police outside the Capitol.
— John Minchillo / AP
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol.
— John Minchillo / AP
The protesters marched en masse to the Capitol after Trump vowed he would not concede to Biden.
A rioter holds a Trump flag near the Senate Chamber.— Win McNamee / Getty Images
— Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Members of Congress run for cover as rioters try to enter the House Chamber.
— J. Scott Applewhite / AP file
Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber.
— Andrew Harnik / AP
People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber.
Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber.— Andrew Harnik / AP
— Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file
Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress.
— Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
A supporter of President Donald Trump sits in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.
A rioter hangs from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.— Win McNamee / Getty Images
Capitol Police detain rioters outside the House Chamber.— Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Protesters confront Capitol Police outside the Senate Chamber.— Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
— Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
A protester sits at a desk in the Capitol.
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in the Capitol Rotunda.— Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
— Mike Theiler / Reuters
A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate.
— Win McNamee / Getty Images
A protester waves to a photographer as he carries a lectern in the Capitol.
— Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA
Trump supporters stand by the door to the Senate Chamber.
— Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images
Congressional staffers hold up their hands while Capitol Police SWAT teams secure the floor.
Protesters clash with police at the Capitol.— Joseph Prezioso / AFP - Getty Images
— Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Trump supporters clash with police outside the Capitol.
Police officers detain a woman after a clash with Trump supporters outside the Capitol.— Leah Millis / Reuters
— Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the walls of the Capitol.
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather on the steps of the Capitol.— Leah Millis / Reuters
— Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images file
Trump supporters stand near a noose erected on the West side of the Capitol.
— Agnes Bun / AFP - Getty Images
Trump supporters stand next to media equipment destroyed during the protest outside the Capitol.
