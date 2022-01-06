IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Image:

Congress

Photos: Looking back at the chaos of the Capitol riot

Hundreds of Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, forcing the Senate to evacuate and Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location.

/ 30 PHOTOS
Image: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather for a rally in Washington

Trump supporters gather near the Washington Monument to contest the count of electoral college votes on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Jim Bourg / Reuters
Image: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images file
Image: US-POLITICS-ELECTION

Trump supporters sing the national anthem. 

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Supporters of President Donald Trump clash with police officers outside of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump supporters clash with police outside the Capitol.

Leah Millis / Reuters
Image:

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol.

John Minchillo / AP
Image:

The protesters marched en masse to the Capitol after Trump vowed he would not concede to Biden.

John Minchillo / AP
Image: Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

A rioter holds a Trump flag near the Senate Chamber.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
Image: Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

Members of Congress run for cover as rioters try to enter the House Chamber.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Image: Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.

Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber. 

J. Scott Applewhite / AP file
Image:

People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber.

Andrew Harnik / AP
Image:

Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber.
Andrew Harnik / AP
Electoral College Vote

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file
Richard Barnett sits in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6, 2021.

A supporter of President Donald Trump sits in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
A rioter hangs from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.

A rioter hangs from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
Image: Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

Capitol Police detain rioters outside the House Chamber.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Image:

Protesters confront Capitol Police outside the Senate Chamber.
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Image: US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP

A protester sits at a desk in the Capitol. 

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Image: US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in the Capitol Rotunda.
Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate.

Mike Theiler / Reuters
Image: Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

A protester waves to a photographer as he carries a lectern in the Capitol.

Win McNamee / Getty Images
Image: Protestors storm the US Capitol

Trump supporters stand by the door to the Senate Chamber.

Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA
Image: TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTEST

Congressional staffers hold up their hands while Capitol Police SWAT teams secure the floor.

Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Protesters clash with police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Protesters clash with police at the Capitol.
Joseph Prezioso / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

Trump supporters clash with police outside the Capitol.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image: Police officers detain a woman after a clash with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington

Police officers detain a woman after a clash with Trump supporters outside the Capitol.
Leah Millis / Reuters
Image: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in Washington

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the walls of the Capitol.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Image: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather on the steps of the Capitol.
Leah Millis / Reuters
Image: US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP

Trump supporters stand near a noose erected on the West side of the Capitol.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images file
Trump supporters stand next to media equipment destroyed during the protest outside the Capitol.

Trump supporters stand next to media equipment destroyed during the protest outside the Capitol.

Agnes Bun / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

An explosion caused by a police munition in front of the Capitol.

See the most powerful and inspiring images of 2021

 

 

Leah Millis / Reuters
1/30