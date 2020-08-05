Photos: A look back at the massive explosion that rocked Beirut

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A giant mushroom cloud rises in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug. 4, 2020.
Two huge explosions rocked the Lebanese capital, wounding thousands of people, flattening much of a port, and shaking buildings across Beirut.
— Anwar Amro / AFP - Getty Images
People survey the scene of the explosion.
— Anwar Amro / AFP - Getty Images
A wounded man is checked by a firefighter near the site of the explosion.
— Anwar Amro / AFP - Getty Images
Lebanese health minister Hamad Hasan said 135 people have been killed and 5,000 injured in the explosion. Dozens of people are still missing.
Those figures look set to rise with hospitals overwhelmed and victims still trapped underneath debris.
— Mohamed Azakir / Reuters
A man is evacuated at the site of the explosion.
— Mohamed Azakir / Reuters
Injured people are evacuated from the scene.
The Lebanese Red Cross confirmed on Twitter that it had more than 30 teams, including ambulances, responding to the blast and had put out an urgent call for blood donations.
— Hassan Ammar / AP
People help a man wounded from the blast.
— Hassan Ammar / AP
People search the perimeter of a destroyed silo.
— AFP - Getty Images
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Twitter that the Public Health Ministry would meet the expenses of treating the wounded and that the government would provide shelter and support to displaced families whose properties were damaged.
— Hassan Ammar / AP
Firefighters evacuate a wounded man.
— Anwar Amro / AFP - Getty Images
A man reacts at the scene of the twin blasts.
— Ibrahum Amro / AFP - Getty Images
Debris covers a main road in Beirut at sunset.
— Marwan Tahtah / AFP - Getty Images
A helicopter puts out a fire at the port.
"I will not rest until we find the person responsible for what happened, to hold him accountable and impose the most severe penalties," Prime Minister Hassan Diab said.
Diab said it was "unacceptable" that a shipment of ammonium nitrate estimated at 2,750 tons had been in warehouse for six years without "preventive measures" to protect it. The chemical compound, which is commercially available, is used widely in fertilizers and explosives.
— AFP - Getty Images
Wounded people walk through the debris in the heart of Beirut.
— Marwan Tahtah / AFP - Getty Images
Smoke rises from the port.
— Hassan Ammar / AP
A wounded man walks through debris in Beirut's Gemmayzeh district.
— Marwan Tahtah / AFP - Getty Images
Wounded people receive treatment in the parking lot of Al Roum Hospital.
It wasn't clear what ignited the shipment, but at least 4,000 people were injured and 100 others were killed, the secretary-general of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettana, told Lebanese broadcaster LBCI on Wednesday.
The number of casualties could rise — some of the injuries are serious and some people are still trapped under rubble, Kettana said.
— Marwan Naamani / picture alliance via Getty Images
A rescue worker tends to an injured man.
— Patrick Baz / AFP - Getty Images
Rescue crews search a street for survivors after the cataclysmic explosion caused buildings to collapse.
— Daniel Carde / Getty Images
The massive damage done to Beirut port's grain silos and the area around it on Aug. 5.
Many in Lebanon's capital saw their apartments destroyed and family members injured, with daylight revealing scenes of destruction not witnessed in the country since its devastating civil war, which ended in 1990.
— AFP - Getty Images
A man inspects the damage following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area.
— Mohamed Azakir / Reuters
People walk past a damaged boat at the port on Wednesday.
— Daniel Carde / Getty Images
Lebanese soldiers search for survivors.
A huge rescue operation and an international aid effort got underway Wednesday, less than 24 hours after much of Beirut was buried by rubble and choked by smoke.
— Hassan Ammar / AP
A man stands in a damaged apartment as he looks out at the port.
— Hussein Malla / AP
A damaged hospital.
The governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, said the cost of the damage to the capital, already under economic pressure, could be between $3 billion and $5 billion, adding that the explosion had made at least 200,000 people homeless.
— Hassan Ammar / AP
The damaged facade of a building near to the port.
The blast was so big, it could be felt and heard throughout much of the city and as far as the island of Cyprus — about 145 miles away.
— Aziz Taher / Reuters
A man walks through debris on a residential street on Wednesday.
— Marwan Tahtah / Getty Images
A survivor is taken out of the rubble.
— Hassan Ammar / AP
A man removes religious icons from the floor of a damaged church.
— Hussein Malla / AP
Rescue workers were digging in the rubble Wednesday as plumes of smoke still rose above the city.