Photos: New York says goodbye to grim reminders of coronavirus toll
"These trailers became new neighbors and served as a reminder of the neighbors we lost," said photojournalist Angus Mordant who documented how New Yorkers interacted with one of the few visual signs of the pandemic's toll on the city. The last FEMA trailer is scheduled for removal this week.
A woman walks her dog past a temporary morgue outside New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in the Financial District on May 24.
New York state requested federal assistance from FEMA to supplement New York City’s mortuaries. The agency contracted 85 refrigerated trailers which began arriving on March 30.
A man parks a car in front of a temporary morgue trailer emblazoned with the graffiti "Dead Inside" outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn on May 25.
"These trailers seemed at first to be a stopgap solution, one that would be in place for a few weeks, but one I didn’t expect most New Yorkers, hunkered down in their apartments, would ever see," said Mordant.
A man walks behind a row of temporary morgue trailers set up by the city medical examiner's office next to Bellevue Hospital Center on June 8.
A group of friends has a potluck lunch in the NYC AIDS Memorial Park at St. Vincent's Triangle across the street from Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital on May 24.
A couple kisses during a picnic in front of temporary morgue trailers parked on Randalls Island on May 24.
A girl sits on her father's shoulders as people applaud health care workers outside Lenox Health on May 25.
Children ride past a row of temporary morgue trailers parked on Randalls Island on May 24.
A man walks his Italian Greyhound in the NYC AIDS Memorial Park across the street from Lenox Health on May 25.
A woman reads a book in the NYC AIDS Memorial Park on May 25.
A person walks their dogs behind a temporary morgue trailer outside Lenox Health on May 25.
A cyclist rides past a temporary morgue trailer outside Lenox Health on May 25.
A man records a video of himself while walking past a temporary morgue trailer outside Lenox Health on May 24.
A man practices his golf swing in front of a row of temporary morgue trailers parked on Randalls Island on May 24.
A woman looks at a temporary morgue trailer while walking her dog outside Lenox Health on May 24.
A man runs to catch the subway past a temporary morgue trailer parked outside Lenox Health on May 23.