The feel-good road-trip drama "Green Book" drove through a cloud of controversy to score a surprise best picture victory at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, edging out top competitors like Netflix's "Roma" and Marvel's "Black Panther."
Tina Fey — alongside Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph — welcomed the Dolby Theatre audience to “the one-millionth Academy Awards,” in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019.
An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May and Adam Lambert of Queen perform.
Melissa McCarthy gets a make-up touch up backstage. McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry presented the award for best costume design.
Alfonso Cuaron accepts the award for best cinematography for "Roma." The night’s co-lead nominee “Roma” won best director and best cinematography for Cuaron. The wins gave Netflix its most significant awards yet
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton accept the award for best documentary short subject for "Period. End Of Sentence."
A photo of Penny Marshall is shown on a screen as Gustavo Dudamel conducts the L.A. Philharmonic performance during the "In Memoriam."
Regina King accepts her Oscar for best supporting actress nominee for "If Beale Street Could Talk."
Mahershala Ali won best actor in a supporting role for "Green Book."
Keegan-Michael Key floats down to the floor like Mary Poppins.
Lady Gaga was nominated for actress in a leading role in "A Star is Born."
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow," winner of the original song category.
Rami Malek accepts the best actor award for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Amandla Stenberg and Congressman John Lewis, D-Ga., introduce "Green Book" as a nominee for best picture.
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart accept the award for best production design for "Black Panther."
Samuel L. Jackson embraces Spike Lee, winner best adapted screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman."
Olivia Colman accepts the award for actress in a leading role for "The Favourite."
Colman's unexpected win denied Glenn Close ("The Wife") her first Oscar.
Peter Farrelly and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture.