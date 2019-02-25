Image: 91st Academy Awards - Oscars - Hollywood

In Focus

Oscars top moments

The feel-good road-trip drama "Green Book" drove through a cloud of controversy to score a surprise best picture victory at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, edging out top competitors like Netflix's "Roma" and Marvel's "Black Panther."

 / Updated 17 PHOTOS
Image: 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show

Tina Fey — alongside Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph — welcomed the Dolby Theatre audience to “the one-millionth Academy Awards,” in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Adam Lambert

An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May and Adam Lambert of Queen perform.

Chris Pizzello / AP
  • Share
Image: US-OSCARS-BACKSTAGE

Melissa McCarthy gets a make-up touch up backstage. McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry presented the award for best costume design.

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S. via AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US-OSCARS-SHOW

Alfonso Cuarón accepts the award for best cinematography for "Roma." The night’s co-lead nominee “Roma” won best director and best cinematography for Cuarón. The wins gave Netflix its most significant awards yet. 

Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: 91st Academy Awards - Oscars - Hollywood

Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton accept the award for best documentary short subject for "Period. End Of Sentence."

Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Gustavo Dudamel, Penny Marshall

A photo of Penny Marshall is shown on a screen as Gustavo Dudamel conducts the L.A. Philharmonic performance during the "In Memoriam."

Chris Pizzello / AP
  • Share
Image: US-OSCARS-SHOW

Regina King accepts her Oscar for best supporting actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: 91st Annual Academy Awards - Backstage

Mahershala Ali won best actor in a supporting role for "Green Book."

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
  • Share
Image: 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show

Keegan-Michael Key floats down to the floor like Mary Poppins.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: 91st Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Red Carpet - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019 - Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was nominated for best actress in a leading role in "A Star is Born."

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
  • Share
Image: 91st Academy Awards - Oscars - Hollywood

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow," winner of the original song.

Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Share
Image: 91st Academy Awards - Oscars - Hollywood

Rami Malek accepts the best actor award for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Share
Image: 91st Academy Awards - Oscars - Hollywood

Amandla Stenberg and Congressman John Lewis, D-Ga., introduce "Green Book" as a nominee for best picture.

Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart accept the award for best production design for "Black Panther."

Chris Pizzello / AP
  • Share
Image: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee

Samuel L. Jackson embraces Spike Lee, winner best adapted screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman."

Chris Pizzello / AP
  • Share
Image: 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show

Olivia Colman accepts the award for actress in a leading role for "The Favourite."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture.

Chris Pizzello / AP
  • Share
1/17