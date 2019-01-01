In Focus
Photos: 'Polar Bear' swimmers dive into frosty waters to celebrate New Year's
Around the world, daring swimmers took the traditional plunge to mark the start of a new year.
Italy
Simone Carabella jumps from the Cavour Bridge into the Tiber River in Rome. The bridge is 49 feet high.
Canada
Swimmers brave stormy conditions during the New Year's Polar Bear Dip on Prince Edward Island.
Hungary
Swimmers run into the chilly waters of Lake Balaton in Szigliget.
Massachusetts
"Polar Bear" swimmers take part in the L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge in South Boston. The water was a balmy 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
Scotland
Swimmers take the plunge in the Loony Dook Swim in the River Forth near Edinburgh.
Switzerland
Swimmers dip into the waters of Lago Maggiore in Tenero.
Portugal
"Santa Claus" treads the shore as others take the traditional dip to welcome the new year at Carcavelos Beach in Lisbon, Portugal.
New York City
A man holds a baby before the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year's Day Plunge in Brooklyn.
The Netherlands
Revelers hug in the North Sea in Scheveningen.
Sweden
Swimmers run to the Baltic Sea for the traditional plunge at the port of Ystad.