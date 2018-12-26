In Focus
Photos: President Donald Trump makes surprise visit to U.S. Troops in Iraq
Trump made his first visit to an active combat zone to greet American troops at the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet members of the U.S. military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Dec. 26.
Trump signs a hat.
Trump and the first lady meet with National Security Adviser John Bolton, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman, and military leaders.
Trump jokes with Bolton and senior military leaders as he speaks to reporters.
Trump greets U.S. troops.
Trump's surprise visit comes after his announcement earlier this month that he would withdraw troops from Syria, but said he has "no plans at all" to remove U.S. forces in Iraq.
U.S. troops cheer as Trump speaks at a hanger rally.
The president spent three hours on the ground with U.S. forces and met with the U.S. ambassador and commanders on the ground.
Trump said Iraq can still be used as a base to stage attacks on ISIS militants if needed, saying that the U.S. can attack "so fast and so hard" the terror group "won't know what the hell happened," the Associated Press reported.
"I think a lot of people are going to come around to my way of thinking. It's time for us to start using our head," Trump said.
Trump and the first lady greet troops.