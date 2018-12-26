Image: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet troops at a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

In Focus

Photos: President Donald Trump makes surprise visit to U.S. Troops in Iraq

Trump made his first visit to an active combat zone to greet American troops at the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Wednesday.

 / Updated 10 PHOTOS
Image: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet members of the U.S. military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Dec. 26.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet members of the U.S. military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Dec. 26.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump signs a hat at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

Trump signs a hat.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with National Security Adviser John Bolton, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman, and military leadership at Al Asad Air Base.

Trump and the first lady meet with National Security Adviser John Bolton, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman, and military leaders.

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump jokes with National Security Adviser John Bolton and senior military leadership as he speaks to the media at Al Asad Air Base.

Trump jokes with Bolton and senior military leaders as he speaks to reporters.

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump greets U.S. troops during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

Trump greets U.S. troops.

Trump's surprise visit comes after his announcement earlier this month that he would withdraw troops from Syria, but said he has "no plans at all" to remove U.S. forces in Iraq.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
  • Share
Image: U.S. troops cheers as President Donald Trump speaks at a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base.

U.S. troops cheer as Trump speaks at a hanger rally.

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to speak to troops at Al Asad Air Base.

The president spent three hours on the ground with U.S. forces and met with the U.S. ambassador and commanders on the ground.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops inside the hanger at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

Trump said Iraq can still be used as a base to stage attacks on ISIS militants if needed, saying that the U.S. can attack "so fast and so hard" the terror group "won't know what the hell happened," the Associated Press reported.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump speaks to troops at the Al Asad Air Base.

"I think a lot of people are going to come around to my way of thinking. It's time for us to start using our head," Trump said. 

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet troops at a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

Trump and the first lady greet troops.

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
1/10