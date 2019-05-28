Photo
In Photos: Trump's red carpet visit to Japan
The president's visit included a sumo wrestling tournament, golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and meeting the new Japanese emperor.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 27.
President Trump inspects a guard of honor during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace.
President Trump salutes the United States and Japanese flags as he reviews the guard of honor at the Imperial Palace.
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press conference at Akasaka Palace.
First lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, watch a dancer perform a traditional dance during a cultural event at the State Guest House.
Children perform a traditional dance for first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe at the State Guest House.
President Trump meets family members of Japanese abductees by North Korea, with first lady Melania Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Akasaka State Guesthouse.
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo on May 26.
President Trump presents the President's Cup to Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe take a selfie while playing a round of golf at Mobara Country Club in Chiba.
President Trump is served a baked potato with butter while sitting at a counter with first lady Melania Trump, the Japanese prime minister and his wife during a dinner at the Inakaya restaurant in the Roppongi district.
President Trump with Japan's Empress Masako during a state banquet at the Imperial Palace on May 27.
President Trump raises a cup during a state banquet at the Imperial Palace.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump during an event with Japanese and US troops aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's helicopter carrier at the Yokosuka base on May 28.
President Trump greets Marines aboard the USS Wasp during a Memorial Day event in Japan on May 28.
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at his Tokyo hotel on May 27.