Abortion Rights

Photos: Angry protests and joyful celebrations as court overturns Roe v. Wade

Across the country, supporters and opponents of abortion rights have hit the streets this weekend following the Supreme Court's ruling.

Washington

Camryn Brown joins abortion rights supporters Saturday, June 25, 2022, outside the Supreme Court the day after the court ruled in the Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision. 

Hannah Beier for NBC News
Washington

Abortion rights activists argue Saturday with an anti-abortion activist, right, in front of the Supreme Court.

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Austin, Texas

Protesters march Saturday in Austin. 

Shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, abortion bans went into effect in more than a half-dozen states, with many more expected to kick in over the coming weeks. In Texas, the state's trigger law takes effect 30 days after the court's decision.

Sergio Flores / Getty Images
Los Angeles

Police clash with abortion rights activists Saturday as they attempt to walk onto the 110 Freeway at Broadway.

Keith Birmingham / The Orange County Register via AP
Washington

Supporters and opponents of abortion rights outside the Supreme Court on Saturday. 

Hannah Beier for NBC News
Washington

Abortion rights demonstrators outside the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Hannah Beier for NBC News
Washington

Abortion rights supporters confront an opponent outside the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Hannah Beier for NBC News
Austin, Texas

From left, Megan Roos, Emily Roos and Rebecca Parma celebrate Roe v. Wade being overturned outside of the Texas Capitol on Saturday.

Montinique Monroe / The New York Times / Redux Pictures
Indianapolis

Abortion rights activists rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Saturday. 

AJ Mast / AP
Ann Arbor, Michigan

Rick Rainville bows his head in prayer at a rally of abortion rights opponents organized by Sidewalk Advocates for Life outside the Power Family Health Center Planned Parenthood on Friday.

In Michigan, a 1931 law that calls for up to four years of prison time for doctors who perform abortions — and possibly for women who take medication to induce an abortion — took effect Friday, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

Jacob Hamilton / AP
Miami

Abortion rights activists rally in Miami on Friday.

Chandan Khanna / AFP - Getty Images
Atlanta

Protesters fill the street in Downtown Atlanta on Friday. 

In Georgia, attorney general Chris Carr, a Republican, said the state filed Friday to lift a stay on the state’s 2019 law banning abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they’re pregnant.

Ben Gray / AP
Topeka, Kansas

Abortion rights advocates gather Friday outside the Kansas Statehouse. 

Charlie Riedel / AP
Des Moines, Iowa

Abortion rights activists cheer at a rally Friday in Des Moines. Friday's outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. 

Charlie Neibergall / AP
San Francisco

Mom Mitzi Rivas hugs daughter Maya Iribarren as abortion rights protesters gathered Friday at San Francisco City Hall.

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

Josie Lepe / AP
Miami

Abortion rights activists march Friday in Miami. 

CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP - Getty Images
Pittsburgh

Frankie Ferone of Lawrenceville, Pa., listens to speakers Friday during an Abortion Defense Committee rally outside the City Council Building in Pittsburgh. 

Morgan Timms / AP
Memphis, Tennessee

Abortion rights activists march Friday along Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Tennessee is one of 13 states with highly restrictive bans that will be triggered into place without the protection of Roe v. Wade. 

Andrea Morales / for NBC News
Boston

Protesters march in the streets of Boston on Friday.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP - Getty Images
Denver

A woman carries a young child Friday wearing a shirt with the words "Boss of my own Body" in Denver. 

JASON CONNOLLY / AFP - Getty Images
Los Angeles

Protesters march northbound on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Friday.

David McNew / Getty Images
New York

A handcuff hangs from the wrist of an abortion rights activist in Washington Square Park in New York on Friday.

Alex Kent / AFP - Getty Images
New Orleans

Abortion rights activists gather in New Orleans on Friday. 

KATHLEEN FLYNN / Redux Pictures
Washington

Anti-abortion advocates celebrate Friday outside the Supreme Court. 

Frank Thorp V / NBC News
Washington

An abortion rights supporter cries Friday outside the Supreme Court. 

Frank Thorp V / NBC News
Washington

Anti-abortion activists react Friday outside the Supreme Court. 

Brandon Bell / Getty Images
Washington

Abortion rights demonstrator Amanda Herring and her one-year-old son Abraham Herring pose for a portrait Friday outside the Supreme Court.

Hannah Beier for NBC News
Washington

Abortion rights opponents celebrate Friday outside the Supreme Court. 

Steve Helber / AP
