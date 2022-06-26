IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Washington
Camryn Brown joins abortion rights supporters Saturday, June 25, 2022, outside the Supreme Court the day after the court ruled in the Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision.
— Hannah Beier for NBC News
Washington
Abortion rights activists argue Saturday with an anti-abortion activist, right, in front of the Supreme Court.
Abortion rights activists rally in Miami on Friday.
— Chandan Khanna / AFP - Getty Images
Atlanta
Protesters fill the street in Downtown Atlanta on Friday.
In Georgia, attorney general Chris Carr, a Republican, said the state filed Friday to lift a stay on the state’s 2019 law banning abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they’re pregnant.
— Ben Gray / AP
Topeka, Kansas
Abortion rights advocates gather Friday outside the Kansas Statehouse.
— Charlie Riedel / AP
Des Moines, Iowa
Abortion rights activists cheer at a rally Friday in Des Moines. Friday's outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
— Charlie Neibergall / AP
San Francisco
Mom Mitzi Rivas hugs daughter Maya Iribarren as abortion rights protesters gathered Friday at San Francisco City Hall.
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.
— Josie Lepe / AP
Miami
Abortion rights activists march Friday in Miami.
— CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP - Getty Images
Pittsburgh
Frankie Ferone of Lawrenceville, Pa., listens to speakers Friday during an Abortion Defense Committee rally outside the City Council Building in Pittsburgh.
— Morgan Timms / AP
Memphis, Tennessee
Abortion rights activists march Friday along Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Tennessee is one of 13 states with highly restrictive bans that will be triggered into place without the protection of Roe v. Wade.
— Andrea Morales / for NBC News
Boston
Protesters march in the streets of Boston on Friday.
— JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP - Getty Images
Denver
A woman carries a young child Friday wearing a shirt with the words "Boss of my own Body" in Denver.
— JASON CONNOLLY / AFP - Getty Images
Los Angeles
Protesters march northbound on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Friday.
— David McNew / Getty Images
New York
A handcuff hangs from the wrist of an abortion rights activist in Washington Square Park in New York on Friday.
— Alex Kent / AFP - Getty Images
New Orleans
Abortion rights activists gather in New Orleans on Friday.
— KATHLEEN FLYNN / Redux Pictures
Washington
Anti-abortion advocates celebrate Friday outside the Supreme Court.
— Frank Thorp V / NBC News
Washington
An abortion rights supporter cries Friday outside the Supreme Court.
— Frank Thorp V / NBC News
Washington
Anti-abortion activists react Friday outside the Supreme Court.
— Brandon Bell / Getty Images
Washington
Abortion rights demonstrator Amanda Herring and her one-year-old son Abraham Herring pose for a portrait Friday outside the Supreme Court.
— Hannah Beier for NBC News
Washington
Abortion rights opponents celebrate Friday outside the Supreme Court.