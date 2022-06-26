Rick Rainville bows his head in prayer at a rally of abortion rights opponents organized by Sidewalk Advocates for Life outside the Power Family Health Center Planned Parenthood on Friday.

In Michigan, a 1931 law that calls for up to four years of prison time for doctors who perform abortions — and possibly for women who take medication to induce an abortion — took effect Friday, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.