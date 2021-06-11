IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011 in London, England.

Photos: Queen Elizabeth has met 13 out of the last 14 U.S. presidents

Queen Elizabeth II joined the Group of Seven summit on Friday. It was Joe Biden's first meeting with the queen as president. The queen has met every U.S. president since Harry Truman, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

President Harry S. Truman and Britain's Princess Elizabeth as their motorcade got underway following a reception ceremony at Washington National Airport on Oct. 31, 1951. The Chief Executive welcomed Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with the warm hope that \"when you leave you will like us even better than when you came.\"

Queen Elizabeth II is welcomed by President Dwight Eisenhower, Oct. 18, 1957 in Washington.

President John F. Kennedy and his wife, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, attend a banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, United Kingdom, June 15, 1961.

Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Edward Heath with President Richard Nixon and his wife Patricia at Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country residence, 1970.

Gerald Ford dancing with Queen Elizabeth II at the ball at the White House, Washington, during the 1976 Bicentennial Celebrations of the Declaration of Independence.

President Carter And Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle with President Ronald Reagan, during his state visit to the UK, June 8, 1982. She is riding her horse 'Burmese' and he is mounted on 'Centennial', both gifts to the Queen from the Canadian Mounted Police.

Queen Elizabeth II with President George Bush on the White House lawn on May 14, 1991.

Queen Elizabeth II and President George Bush deliver speeches at the White House, on May 7, 2007.

President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II during a State Banquet in Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011 in London, England. The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, and his wife Michelle are in the UK for a two day State Visit at the invitation of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

President Donald Trump is greeted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden during a reception with the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on June 11, 2021.
