Truman
President Harry S. Truman and Britain's Princess Elizabeth as their motorcade gets underway following a ceremony at Washington National Airport on Oct. 31, 1951. The president welcomed Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, with the warm hope that "when you leave you will like us even better than when you came."
— Bettmann Archive
Eisenhower
Queen Elizabeth II is welcomed to Washington by President Dwight Eisenhower on Oct. 18, 1957.
— INP
Kennedy
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy attend a banquet at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, on June 15, 1961.
— PhotoQuest / Getty Images file
Nixon
Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Edward Heath, left, and President Richard Nixon and first lady Patricia Nixon at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, in 1970.
— Hulton Archive / Getty Images file
Ford
President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II at a White House ball during the 1976 Bicentennial celebrations.
— Universal History Archive / Getty Images file
Carter
President Jimmy Carter with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on May 7, 1977.
— Bettmann Archive
Reagan
Queen Elizabeth II rides on the grounds of Windsor Castle with President Ronald Reagan on June 8, 1982. Both horses were gifts to the queen from the Canadian Mounted Police.
— Georges De Keerle / Getty Images file
Bush
Queen Elizabeth II with President George Bush on the White House lawn on May 14, 1991.
— Anwar Hussein / Getty Images file
Clinton
President Bill Clinton talks with Queen Elizabeth II along with the first lady Hillary Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea, at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 14, 2000.
— Paul J. Richards / AFP via Getty Images file
Bush
Queen Elizabeth II and President George Bush deliver speeches at the White House on May 7, 2007.
— Anwar Hussein / FilmMagic file
Obama
President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II at a state banquet in Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011.
— Lewis Whyld / Getty Images file
Trump
President Donald Trump is greeted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.. President Trump's three-day state visit included lunch with the queen and a state banquet at Buckingham Palace before he traveled to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
— Victoria Jones / Getty Images file
Biden
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden during a reception with the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on June 11, 2021.