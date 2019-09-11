Remembering 9/11
Photos: Remembering those lost on 9/11
Services were held around the country to remember the 2,977 people killed in New York, at the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania.
The 9/11 Tribute Lights glow over New York on Sept. 10, 2019. Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks against the United States.
A New York City Fire Department officer stands at attention outside Firehouse Engine 10 and Ladder 10 in New York on Sept. 11.
An American flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon.
A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the attacks, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, N.J.
New York City Fire Department firefighters stand at attention outside Firehouse Engine and Ladder Company 10 near the World Trade Center site in New York.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump observe a moment of silence honoring the victims of the attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House.
Alexandra Hamatie, whose cousin Robert Horohoe was killed during the attacks, pauses at the National September 11 Memorial during a morning commemoration ceremony in New York.
A man holds a victim's photo during a ceremony in New York.
Louis Gonzalez makes a rubbing of his sister's name, Aida Rosario, who was killed during the attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial.
Members of Congress gather at the Capitol to observe the anniversary of the attacks.
The children of Elena F. Ledesma, who worked as a maintenance coordinator at Marsh and McLennan, hug at the National September 11 Memorial in New York.
People stand behind an American flag as they look toward One World Trade Center from the Oculus in New York.
Visitors embrace near the 9/11 Memorial Glade during the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony.
The half-dozen stacks of stone were installed on the memorial plaza this spring. They recognize an initially unseen toll of the 2001 terrorist attacks: firefighters, police and others who died or fell ill after exposure to toxins unleashed in the wreckage.
President Trump and the first lady place a wreath at the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.