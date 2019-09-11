BREAKING: Chinese businesswoman found guilty of lying to gain access to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club

Image: Firefighters stand at attention on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in lower Manhattan in New York

Photos: Remembering those lost on 9/11

Services were held around the country to remember the 2,977 people killed in New York, at the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania.

The 9/11 Tribute Lights glow over New York on Sept. 10, 2019.  Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks against the United States.

Mark Lennihan / AP
Image: Firefighter outside Firehouse Engine 10 and Ladder 10 on 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan in New York

A New York City Fire Department officer stands at attention outside Firehouse Engine 10 and Ladder 10 in New York on Sept. 11.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters
An American flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon.

Patrick Semansky / AP
A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the attacks, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, N.J.

J. David Ake / AP
Image: Firefighters stand at attention on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in lower Manhattan in New York

New York City Fire Department firefighters stand at attention outside Firehouse Engine and Ladder Company 10 near the World Trade Center site in New York.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image: Donald TrumpMelania Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump observe a moment of silence honoring the victims of the attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House.

Evan Vucci / AP
Image: New York City Commemorates 18th Anniversary Of The 9/11 Terror Attacks

Alexandra Hamatie, whose cousin Robert Horohoe was killed during the attacks, pauses at the National September 11 Memorial during a morning commemoration ceremony in New York.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
A man holds a victim's photo during a ceremony in New York.

Mark Lennihan / AP
Louis Gonzalez makes a rubbing of his sister's name, Aida Rosario, who was killed during the attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial.

Mark Lennihan / AP
Image: Steve Scalise, Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer

Members of Congress gather at the Capitol to observe the anniversary of the attacks.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Image: New York City Commemorates 18th Anniversary Of The 9/11 Terror Attacks

The children of Elena F. Ledesma, who worked as a maintenance coordinator at Marsh and McLennan, hug at the National September 11 Memorial in New York.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
People stand behind an American flag as they look toward One World Trade Center from the Oculus in New York.

Wong Maye-E / AP
Visitors embrace near the 9/11 Memorial Glade during the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony.

The half-dozen stacks of stone were installed on the memorial plaza this spring. They recognize an initially unseen toll of the 2001 terrorist attacks: firefighters, police and others who died or fell ill after exposure to toxins unleashed in the wreckage.

Don Emmert / AFP - Getty Images
Image: U.S. President Trump attends Pentagon ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of September 11 attacks in Washington

President Trump and the first lady place a wreath at the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

Photos from 9/11: Looking back on the day the world changed

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
