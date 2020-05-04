Photos: Reuters wins Pulitzer for coverage of Hong Kong protests

The photography staff of Reuters won the Pulitzer for breaking news photography on May 4, 2020, for documenting last year's violent protests in Hong Kong. Here is a selection of those images.

A man paints over the Regional Emblem of Hong Kong after protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex on the 22nd anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti in Hong Kong, on July 1, 2019.