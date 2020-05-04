World
Photos: Reuters wins Pulitzer for coverage of Hong Kong protests
The demonstrations were first sparked by an extradition bill but then expanded to include calls for greater democratic freedoms amid fears that rights are being eroded by Beijing's growing control.
The photography staff of Reuters won the Pulitzer for breaking news photography on May 4, 2020, for documenting last year's violent protests in Hong Kong. Here is a selection of those images.
A man paints over the Regional Emblem of Hong Kong after protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex on the 22nd anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti in Hong Kong, on July 1, 2019.
Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets during clashes with protesters in the Sham Shui Po district on Aug. 14.
Demonstrators aim their flashlights towards riot police as they are chased through the streets of Hong Kong on Aug. 25.
Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after protesters blocked the roads leading to Hong Kong International Airport on Sept. 1.
A protester is detained by police during skirmishes outside Mong Kok police station on Sept 2.
Hundreds of protesters gather at the peak of Lion Rock on Sept. 13.
A woman looks out the window of a home as tens of thousands of demonstrators march through Hong Kong on Oct. 20.
Customers cautiously exit an eyeglass store past a burning molotov cocktail as demonstrators clash with police on Nov. 2.
A restaurant worker receives help from volunteers after police fired tear gas nearby on Nov. 2.
A masked protester, wielding a hammer, attacks a man who bystanders suspected of being a pro-Beijing activist from mainland China, on Nov. 11.
The bloodied man, who suffered major facial and head trauma, survived his injuries, according to local media.
A security guard uurges caution as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree after protesters stormed a shopping center on Nov. 12.
A man clears debris after a two-week siege of the Polytechnic University campus on Nov. 16.
The university on Kowloon peninsula was turned into a battleground when protesters barricaded themselves inside and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas.