Image: Members of the military march before the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Photos: Royals bid farewell to Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 73 years died a few months short of his 100th birthday.

Image: Day of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip

Members of The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery march ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England on April 17, 2021.

Carl Recine / Reuters
Image: Day of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip

Members of The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare for the funeral.

Carl Recine / Reuters
Image: A member of the military stands before the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

A member of the military stands in front of flowers laid in tribute to Prince Philip in Windsor Castle.

Hannah McKay / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People gather outside the entrance to Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021, prior to the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

People gather outside the entrance to Windsor Castle prior to the funeral service.

Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Members of Household Cavalry march by St George's Chapel before the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Members of Household Cavalry march by St. George's Chapel before the funeral.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
Image: Flower tributes are laid at a barrier across The Long Walk near Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021, prior to the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Flower tributes are laid at a barrier across The Long Walk near Windsor Castle.

Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People observe a minute's silence for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.

People in Windsor observe a minute's silence for the funeral.

Peter Cziborra / Reuters
Image: Members of the military march before the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Members of the military march before the funeral service in Windsor Castle.

Victoria Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: The pony and trap belonging to Prince Philip, with his whip and gloves in his place, is seen outside Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, before the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip.

The pony and trap belonging to Prince Philip, with his whip and gloves in his place, outside Windsor before the funeral.

Tim Merry / AP
Image: People sit outside Windsor Castle on the day of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, near London, Britain April 17, 2021.

People sit outside Windsor Castle before the funeral service begins.

Peter Cziborra / Reuters
Image: A gun salute to commemorate Britain's Prince Philip, at the Tower of London, in London, Saturday, April 17, 2021

A gun salute is fired to commemorate Britain's Prince Philip at the Tower of London.

A single round was fired at 3pm, followed by a single round at 3:01pm, to begin and end the National Minute of Silence immediately before the funeral service.

Ed Wright / Ministry of Defence via AP
Image: Britons And The Rest Of The World Mark The Death Of The Duke Of Edinburgh On The Day Of His Funeral

Members of the public take part in a two-minute silence outside Buckingham Palace.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images
Image: Britons And The Rest Of The World Mark The Death Of The Duke Of Edinburgh On The Day Of His Funeral

Pupils from Gordonstoun school observe a three-minute silence in memory of former pupil Prince Phillip, in Moray, Scotland.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

The Ceremonial Procession with the coffin of Prince Philip begins on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard, is carried to the bespoke Land Rover hearse that Philip helped design.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Image: Funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor

The hearse drives on the grounds of Windsor Castle to begin the procession.

Adrian Dennis / Pool via Reuters
Image: Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, lead the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess Anne, Princess Royal, lead the ceremonial funeral procession to St. George's Chapel.

Alastair Grant / AFP - Getty Images
Image: The Landrover Defender bearing the coffin is driven during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

The Land Rover Defender bearing the coffin is driven during the ceremonial funeral procession.

Leon Neal / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor

The hearse and the royal family arrive at St. George's Chapel.

Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk in the procession during the funeral.

Gareth Fuller / WPA Pool/Getty Images
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Queen Elizabeth II rides in her car behind the procession on its way to St. Georges Chapel.

Leon Neal / Getty Images
Image: BRITAIN-ROYALS-PHILIP-FUNERAL

Members of the royal family walk behind the hearse.

Hannah McKay / AFP - Getty Images
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Members of the royal family follow behind the coffin.

Eddie Mulholland / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Image: Britons And The Rest Of The World Mark The Death Of The Duke Of Edinburgh On The Day Of His Funeral

Members of the public take part in a two minute silence outside Windsor Castle during the funeral.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches from behind a mask during the funeral procession of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Image: From left, Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry and Tim Laurence arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip.

From left, Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry and Tim Laurence arrive at St. George's Chapel.

Steve Parsons / AP
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin arrives at St. George's Chapel.

Justin Tallis / WPA Pool/Getty Images
Image: Funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor

The coffin is taken into St. George's Chapel for the funeral service.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / Pool via Reuters
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Philip's coffin is carried up the stairs at St. George's Chapel.

Justin Tallis / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Image: Pall Bearers carry the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, followed by members of the Royal family inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Pall Bearers carry the coffin followed by members of the royal family inside St. George's Chapel.

Danny Lawson / AFP - Getty Images
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

The coffin is carried by pall bearers into his funeral service at St. George's Chapel.

Danny Lawson / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Image: The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, is carried into The Quire during his funeral service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor

The coffin is carried into The Quire during the funeral service at St. George's Chapel.

Barnaby Fowler / Reuters
Image: Final preparations underway for Prince Philip's funeral

Insignia belonging to Philip are placed on the altar in St. George's Chapel.

Steve Parsons / Pool via Reuters
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin.

Dominic Lipinski / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Image:

Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat alone in St. George's Chapel for the funeral service.

Yui Mok / Pool via AP
Image: Funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor

The Garter Principal King of Arms proclaims Prince Philip's styles and titles from the sanctuary during his funeral.

Yui Mok / Pool via Reuters
Image: BRITAIN-ROYALS-PHILIP-FUNERAL

Queen Elizabeth II, 94, who has called her husband her "strength and stay," sat alone and at a remove from the other attendees, who were limited to 30 and maintained social distancing in accordance with the country's Covid-19 rules.

Jonathan Brady / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Image: The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

The Duchess and Duke of Cornwall attend the funeral.

Philip's coffin was draped with his personal flag, and placed on top was his sword, a naval cap, a flower wreath — and a letter from his wife.

Dominic Lipinski / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Image: BRITAIN-ROYALS-PHILIP-FUNERAL

The royal family attend the funeral service inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The funeral service lasted less than an hour. After Philip's casket was lowered into the royal vault, his many titles were proclaimed and a lament was played by a pipe major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

When it was over, the queen stood up and, walking slowly, left the chapel.

Jonathan Brady / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
