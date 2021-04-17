Photos: Royals bid farewell to Prince Philip

Members of The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare for the funeral.
— Carl Recine / Reuters
Share
A member of the military stands in front of flowers laid in tribute to Prince Philip in Windsor Castle.
— Hannah McKay / AFP - Getty Images
Share
People gather outside the entrance to Windsor Castle prior to the funeral service.
— Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Share
Members of Household Cavalry march by St. George's Chapel before the funeral.
— Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
Share
Flower tributes are laid at a barrier across The Long Walk near Windsor Castle.
— Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Share
People in Windsor observe a minute's silence for the funeral.
— Peter Cziborra / Reuters
Share
Members of the military march before the funeral service in Windsor Castle.
— Victoria Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Share
The pony and trap belonging to Prince Philip, with his whip and gloves in his place, outside Windsor before the funeral.
— Tim Merry / AP
Share
People sit outside Windsor Castle before the funeral service begins.
— Peter Cziborra / Reuters
Share
A gun salute is fired to commemorate Britain's Prince Philip at the Tower of London.
A single round was fired at 3pm, followed by a single round at 3:01pm, to begin and end the National Minute of Silence immediately before the funeral service.
— Ed Wright / Ministry of Defence via AP
Share
Members of the public take part in a two-minute silence outside Buckingham Palace.
— Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images
Share
Pupils from Gordonstoun school observe a three-minute silence in memory of former pupil Prince Phillip, in Moray, Scotland.
— Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Share
The Ceremonial Procession with the coffin of Prince Philip begins on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
— Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Share
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard, is carried to the bespoke Land Rover hearse that Philip helped design.
— Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Share
The hearse drives on the grounds of Windsor Castle to begin the procession.
— Adrian Dennis / Pool via Reuters
Share
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess Anne, Princess Royal, lead the ceremonial funeral procession to St. George's Chapel.
— Alastair Grant / AFP - Getty Images
Share
The Land Rover Defender bearing the coffin is driven during the ceremonial funeral procession.
— Leon Neal / AFP - Getty Images
Share
The hearse and the royal family arrive at St. George's Chapel.
— Hannah McKay / Reuters
Share
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk in the procession during the funeral.
— Gareth Fuller / WPA Pool/Getty Images
Share
Queen Elizabeth II rides in her car behind the procession on its way to St. Georges Chapel.
— Leon Neal / Getty Images
Share
Members of the royal family walk behind the hearse.
— Hannah McKay / AFP - Getty Images
Share
Members of the royal family follow behind the coffin.
— Eddie Mulholland / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Share
Members of the public take part in a two minute silence outside Windsor Castle during the funeral.
— Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Share
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches from behind a mask during the funeral procession of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021.
— Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Share
From left, Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry and Tim Laurence arrive at St. George's Chapel.
— Steve Parsons / AP
Share
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin arrives at St. George's Chapel.
— Justin Tallis / WPA Pool/Getty Images
Share
The coffin is taken into St. George's Chapel for the funeral service.
— Kirsty Wigglesworth / Pool via Reuters
Share
Philip's coffin is carried up the stairs at St. George's Chapel.
— Justin Tallis / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Share
Pall Bearers carry the coffin followed by members of the royal family inside St. George's Chapel.
— Danny Lawson / AFP - Getty Images
Share
The coffin is carried by pall bearers into his funeral service at St. George's Chapel.
— Danny Lawson / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Share
The coffin is carried into The Quire during the funeral service at St. George's Chapel.
— Barnaby Fowler / Reuters
Share
Insignia belonging to Philip are placed on the altar in St. George's Chapel.
— Steve Parsons / Pool via Reuters
Share
Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin.
— Dominic Lipinski / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Share
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat alone in St. George's Chapel for the funeral service.
— Yui Mok / Pool via AP
Share
The Garter Principal King of Arms proclaims Prince Philip's styles and titles from the sanctuary during his funeral.
— Yui Mok / Pool via Reuters
Share
Queen Elizabeth II, 94, who has called her husband her "strength and stay," sat alone and at a remove from the other attendees, who were limited to 30 and maintained social distancing in accordance with the country's Covid-19 rules.
— Jonathan Brady / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Share
The Duchess and Duke of Cornwall attend the funeral.
Philip's coffin was draped with his personal flag, and placed on top was his sword, a naval cap, a flower wreath — and a letter from his wife.
— Dominic Lipinski / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Share
The royal family attend the funeral service inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The funeral service lasted less than an hour. After Philip's casket was lowered into the royal vault, his many titles were proclaimed and a lament was played by a pipe major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
When it was over, the queen stood up and, walking slowly, left the chapel.