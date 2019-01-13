In Focus
Photos: Rugged racers cross Peruvian desert in 41st Dakar Rally
Vehicles in five different categories compete in dangerous and grueling 11-day race through Peruvian desert.
The 41st Dakar Rally is underway. This year's competition takes place in southern Peru, starting and finishing in Lima.
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz are shown here during stage five of the Dakar Rally between Tacna and Arequipa in Peru, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Motorbikes start stage five of the Dakar Rally on Jan. 11.
Started by French motorcylist Thierry Sabine, the first rally of 182 vehicles left Paris on Dec. 26, 1978, on a 6,000-mile journey to Dakar, Senegal. The race has taken place in South America since security concerns forced the cancellation of the 2008 rally.
A helicopter flies over competitors riding during stage five.
Dmitry Sotnikov of KAMAZ during stage five.
French biker Florent Vayssade competes during stage five.
Driver Maciej Domzala of Poland removes sand from his vehicle before the start of stage five.
Crew members sleep before the start of stage five.
Mini's driver Yazeed Al Rajhi of Saudi Arabia and co-driver Timo Gottschalk of Germany during stage four between Arequipa and Tacna on Jan. 10, 2019.
Driver Bernhard ten Brinke, center, makes repairs to his vehicle during stage four on Jan. 10.
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz in the Mini of the X-Raid Mini JCW Team navigated through the sand during stage four.
Czech Republic's truck driver Martin Macik and co-drivers Frantisek Tomasek and Lucas Kalanka compete in stage four on Jan. 10.
Mini's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz of Spain stands by his wrecked car between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa during stage three on Jan. 9.
South African driver Giniel de Villiers between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona during stage two on Jan. 8.
Fans watch Stephane Henrard of Belgium and Gatien Du Bois of Belgium compete in the desert during stage two on Jan. 7.
KTM Factory Racing Team's Luciano Benavides competes between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona during stage two.
Mechanics work on Team BBR's cars between Lima and Pisco during stage one on Jan. 7.
Iveco's Dutch driver Ton Van Genugten, co-driver Bernard Der Kindren and Peter Willemsen compete during stage one.
Peugeot's British driver Harry Hunt and Dutch co-driver Wouter Rosegarr during stage one.
Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla of Husqvarna competes during stage one on Jan. 7.
Jakub Przygonski competes during stage one in Pisco on Jan. 7.