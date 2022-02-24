IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Photos show scenes of fear and chaos in Ukraine after Russian missile strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was under attack "from the south, north, east and from the air."

An explosion in Kyiv early Thursday, Feb. 24. Explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

Ukrainian President's office / via Zuma Press
A woman waits for a train as she tries to leave Kyiv on Thursday.

Emilio Morenatti / AP
Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence Square in central Kyiv.

Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images
People seek shelter underground on the platform, inside dark train cars and emergency exits at a subway station in Kharkiv.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A resident inside a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images
The body of a rocket stuck in an apartment on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv.

Sergey Bobok / AFP - Getty Images
Helena, 53, a teacher, was injured by a falling shard of mirror in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv.

Alex Lourie / Redux Pictures
Traffic jams as people leave Kyiv on Thursday.

Emilio Morenatti / AP
Residents walk in a street as smoke rises near the town of Hostomel and the Antonov Airport, in northwest Kyiv.

Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images
Emergency personnel work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kyiv.

Ukraine Emergency Ministry press service / AFP - Getty Images
Police inspect the site of an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv.

Emilio Morenatti / AP
A woman prays at Independence Square in Kyiv.

Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images
Firefighters battle a fire in the eastern town of Chuguiv, near Kharkiv.

Aris Messinis / AFP - Getty Images
The scene outside an apartment building in Chuhuiv.

Alex Lourie / Redux Pictures
A Ukrainian military truck burns at an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP
A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

Vadim Ghirda / AP
