Photos show scenes of fear and chaos in Ukraine after Russian missile strikes

— Ukrainian President's office / via Zuma Press
An explosion in Kyiv early Thursday, Feb. 24. Explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.
— Emilio Morenatti / AP
A woman waits for a train as she tries to leave Kyiv on Thursday.
— Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images
Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence Square in central Kyiv.
— Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
People seek shelter underground on the platform, inside dark train cars and emergency exits at a subway station in Kharkiv.
— Pierre Crom / Getty Images
A resident inside a bomb shelter in Kyiv.
— Sergey Bobok / AFP - Getty Images
The body of a rocket stuck in an apartment on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv.
— Alex Lourie / Redux Pictures
Helena, 53, a teacher, was injured by a falling shard of mirror in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv.
— Emilio Morenatti / AP
Traffic jams as people leave Kyiv on Thursday.
— Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images
Residents walk in a street as smoke rises near the town of Hostomel and the Antonov Airport, in northwest Kyiv.
— Ukraine Emergency Ministry press service / AFP - Getty Images
Emergency personnel work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kyiv.
— Emilio Morenatti / AP
Police inspect the site of an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv.
— Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images
A woman prays at Independence Square in Kyiv.
— Aris Messinis / AFP - Getty Images
Firefighters battle a fire in the eastern town of Chuguiv, near Kharkiv.
— Alex Lourie / Redux Pictures
The scene outside an apartment building in Chuhuiv.
— Evgeniy Maloletka / AP
A Ukrainian military truck burns at an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol.
— Vadim Ghirda / AP
A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.
