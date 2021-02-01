IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Image: Snow storm in New York City

News

Photos: Snowstorm buries Northeast

The year's first major winter storm produced blizzard-like conditions across the northeast.

/ 13 PHOTOS
Image: A person uses a mobile phone at the Washington Square Park during a snow storm in New York

A man takes pictures of the snow in Washington Square Park in New York on Feb. 1, 2021.

The National Weather Service warned that widespread heavy snow of one to two feet is forecast from Pennsylvania into New England including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston through Tuesday, with snowfall rates reaching up to three inches an hour and wind gusts peaking as high as 60 mph.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • Share
Image: A person shovels snow in the Greenwich Village neighborhood in New York

A man shovels snow in New York's Greenwich Village neighborhood.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Snow storm in New York City

A dog plays in the snow in Brooklyn.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Guy Torres, right, makes snow angels with his relative Diego, left, in New York's Times Square.

John Minchillo / AP
  • Share
Image: Snow storm in New York City

A woman walks through Times Square in New York.

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Snow storm in New York City

A man clears snow in Brooklyn.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Snow storm in New York City

Pedestrians cross a street in Brooklyn.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Share
Image: People sit on a bench at the Washington Square Park during a snow storm in New York

A couple sit on a bench in Washington Square Park.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • Share
Image: A woman drags a child on a sledge near Washington Square Park during a snow storm in New York

A woman drags a child on a sled near Washington Square Park.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • Share
Image: A person shovels snow in the Greenwich Village neighborhood in New York

A man shovels snow in Greenwich Village.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • Share
Image: US-WEATHER-STORM

A person takes pictures in New York's Central Park.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US-WEATHER-STORM

A worker shovels snow in New York's Times Square.

Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US-WEATHER-STORM

A snowman sits on the South Lawn of the White House.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
1/13