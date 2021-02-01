News
Photos: Snowstorm buries Northeast
The year's first major winter storm produced blizzard-like conditions across the northeast.
A man takes pictures of the snow in Washington Square Park in New York on Feb. 1, 2021.
The National Weather Service warned that widespread heavy snow of one to two feet is forecast from Pennsylvania into New England including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston through Tuesday, with snowfall rates reaching up to three inches an hour and wind gusts peaking as high as 60 mph.
A man shovels snow in New York's Greenwich Village neighborhood.
A dog plays in the snow in Brooklyn.
Guy Torres, right, makes snow angels with his relative Diego, left, in New York's Times Square.
A woman walks through Times Square in New York.
A man clears snow in Brooklyn.
Pedestrians cross a street in Brooklyn.
A couple sit on a bench in Washington Square Park.
A woman drags a child on a sled near Washington Square Park.
A man shovels snow in Greenwich Village.
A person takes pictures in New York's Central Park.
A worker shovels snow in New York's Times Square.
A snowman sits on the South Lawn of the White House.