Photos: Spectacle endures at Olympics Opening Ceremony in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the opening of the Beijing Winter Games, triggering a burst of fireworks that marked the start of an Olympics whose preparations were beset by the Covid-19 pandemic and criticism over human rights in China.

Fireworks light up the sky over Beijing's \"Bird's Nest\" National Stadium

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images
Flagbearers Elana Meyers Taylor and John Shuster lead the U.S. team during the parade of nations.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Flag bearers Francesca Baruzzi Farriol and Franco Dal Farra of Team Argentina.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Valtteri Filppula leads team Finland.

David J. Phillip / AP
Performers dressed as hockey players.

Elsa / Getty Images
Members of Team Great Britain.

David Ramos / Getty Images
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves to the crowd.

Leaders of the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, among others, have imposed a diplomatic boycott on these Games, shunning appearances alongside Chinese leadership while allowing their athletes to compete.

David Ramos / Getty Images
Performers during the opening ceremony.

Phil Noble / Reuters
The Russian Olympic Committee contingent.

Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
The Chinese flag is raised inside the stadium.

Catherine Ivill / Getty Images
Nathan Crumpton of American Samoa carries his team's flag.

Petr David Josek / AP
China aims to impress billions around the world with these Games, and perhaps momentarily transcend the politically charged atmosphere and strict Covid-19 restrictions that have characterized the runup to the competition.

Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
The crowd was limited due to Covid restrictions.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images
The Winter Olympics are far smaller than the summer edition, with about 90 countries attending the Beijing Games, compared with more than 200 that sent athletes to Tokyo last year.

Toby Melville / Reuters
Three thousand performers took to a stage comprised of 11,600 square meters of high-definition LED screens.

Antonin Thuillier / AFP - Getty Images
Members of Team Canada.

Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening ceremony. Because of the pandemic, the dignitaries visiting for the Olympics were the first to make official trips to Beijing in more than two years. Putin is in Beijing in a show of unity with China amid Moscow's standoff with the West over Ukraine.

Anthony Wallace / AP
Zbigniew Brodka and Aleksandra Krol of Poland carry their country's flag.

Jae C. Hong / AP
All of the performers were ordinary people from Beijing and nearby Hebei province, with "the Story of a Snowflake" its central thread.

Francois-Xavier Marit / AFP - Getty Images
The Olympic torch is lit. One of the final torchbearers was a member of the Uyghur ethnic minority, whose treatment by the Chinese government is at the center of a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the Games.

Phil Noble / Reuters
Held on the first day of Spring by the Chinese calendar, it began with a performance by dancers waving glowing green stalks to convey the vitality of the season.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Competition in some events started Wednesday and Saturday is the first full day of events at the games, with the first medals to be awarded.

Aleksandra Szmigiel / Reuters
Flag bearer Vladimir Litvinstev of Team Azerbaijan.

David Ramos / Getty Images
Beijing is the first city to host both winter and summer Games.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images
Spectators wave Chinese flags during an event at an Olympics Live Site.

Tingshu Wang / Reuters
