Olympics

Photos: Spectacle endures at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Games finally got underway after a four-hour extravaganza before an audience of mostly empty seats.

Spectators take pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 23, 2021.

Philip Fong / AFP - Getty Images
With the Japanese capital under a state of emergency because of Covid, fewer than a thousand foreign dignitaries and diplomats, Olympic sponsors and members of the International Olympic Committee were present as the Games officially began.

Dylan Martinez / AFP - Getty Images
Viewers were treated to a spectacle that featured hundreds of performers taking part in a tightly choreographed and well-rehearsed display of national pride.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
A drone display flies over the top of the stadium.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Team China enters the stadium.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
A member of Team Egypt waves a flag.

Hannah McKay / Pool via Getty Images
Flag-bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga.

Hannah McKay / Pool via Getty Images
Naomi Osaka of Japan carries the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony.

Pilar Olivares / Reuters
Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium.

Charly Triballeau / AFP - Getty Images
Flag-bearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi of Team Great Britain.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
Members of Team Netherlands pose for a picture.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Fireworks around the Olympic Stadium.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP - Getty Images
Flag-bearers Yui Susaki and Rui Hachimura of Team Japan.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Performers dance around a large Olympic Rings logo made from the wood of trees that grew from seeds brought to the Japanese capital by athletes when it last hosted the Summer Games in 1964.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
First lady Jill Biden observes a moment of silence for those who died during the pandemic.

Dylan Martinez / AFP - Getty Images
Dancers perform.

Lionel Bonaventure / AFP - Getty Images
Performers during the opening ceremony.

Marko Djurica / Reuters
Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the Olympic torch after lighting the Olympic cauldron.

Kai Pfaffenbach = / Reuters
Dancers perform.

Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
A police officer in the empty stands ahead of the ceremony.

MARTIN BUREAU / AFP - Getty Images
A protest against the hosting of the Games in Tokyo on July 23. Many Japanese oppose holding the Games in the country amid the pandemic.

Philip Fong / AFP - Getty Images
Torchbearers transfer the Olympic flame during during the arrival ceremony.

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony kicks off Games like no other

Yuki Iwamura / AFP - Getty Images
