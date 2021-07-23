Photos: Spectacle endures at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

With the Japanese capital under a state of emergency because of Covid, fewer than a thousand foreign dignitaries and diplomats, Olympic sponsors and members of the International Olympic Committee were present as the Games officially began.
— Dylan Martinez / AFP - Getty Images
Viewers were treated to a spectacle that featured hundreds of performers taking part in a tightly choreographed and well-rehearsed display of national pride.
— Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
A drone display flies over the top of the stadium.
— Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
Flag-bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team USA.
— Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Team China enters the stadium.
— Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
A member of Team Egypt waves a flag.
— Hannah McKay / Pool via Getty Images
Flag-bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga.
— Hannah McKay / Pool via Getty Images
Naomi Osaka of Japan carries the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony.
— Pilar Olivares / Reuters
Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium.
— Charly Triballeau / AFP - Getty Images
Flag-bearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi of Team Great Britain.
— Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
Members of Team Netherlands pose for a picture.
— Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Fireworks around the Olympic Stadium.
— Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP - Getty Images
Flag-bearers Yui Susaki and Rui Hachimura of Team Japan.
— Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Performers dance around a large Olympic Rings logo made from the wood of trees that grew from seeds brought to the Japanese capital by athletes when it last hosted the Summer Games in 1964.
— Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
First lady Jill Biden observes a moment of silence for those who died during the pandemic.
— Dylan Martinez / AFP - Getty Images
Dancers perform.
— Lionel Bonaventure / AFP - Getty Images
Performers during the opening ceremony.
— Marko Djurica / Reuters
Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the Olympic torch after lighting the Olympic cauldron.
— Kai Pfaffenbach = / Reuters
Dancers perform.
— Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
A police officer in the empty stands ahead of the ceremony.
— MARTIN BUREAU / AFP - Getty Images
A protest against the hosting of the Games in Tokyo on July 23. Many Japanese oppose holding the Games in the country amid the pandemic.
— Philip Fong / AFP - Getty Images
Torchbearers transfer the Olympic flame during the arrival ceremony.