Photos: A super flower blood moon blossoms over Earth

An airplane flies past the full moon as it sets over Santa Monica on May 26.

A full moon, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse occurred on the same day Wednesday — a rare lunar trifecta.

A "supermoon" is when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. The May full moon is sometimes known as the "flower moon" in traditional folklore because it's typically at a time of year when spring flowers emerge.

And because lunar eclipses are sometimes called "blood moons" as the moon darkens and turns a dull red when it passes into Earth's shadow, Wednesday's skywatching event is being called a "super flower blood moon."