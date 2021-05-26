IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A lunar eclipse is observed during dawn in Brasilia, Brazil, on May 26, 2021.

Space

Photos: A super flower blood moon blossoms over Earth

A full moon, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse occurred on the same day Wednesday — a rare lunar trifecta.

/ 17 PHOTOS
An airplane flies past as the Super Flower Blood Moon as it sets over Santa Monica, Calif., on May 26, 2021.

California

An airplane flies past the full moon as it sets over Santa Monica on May 26.

A full moon, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse occurred on the same day Wednesday — a rare lunar trifecta.

A "supermoon" is when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. The May full moon is sometimes known as the "flower moon" in traditional folklore because it's typically at a time of year when spring flowers emerge.

And because lunar eclipses are sometimes called "blood moons" as the moon darkens and turns a dull red when it passes into Earth's shadow, Wednesday's skywatching event is being called a "super flower blood moon."

Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
The Super Flood Blood Moon is seen over the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara on May 26, 2021.

Turkey

The big moon hangs near the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara. 

Cagla Gurdogan / Reuters
The Super Flower Blood Moon looms over Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain, on May 26, 2021.

England

The large burnt orange moon looms over Stonehenge. 

Peter Cziborra / Reuters
A nymph Brood X cicada makes its way up a tree during the Super Flower Blood Moon in Lutherville-Timonium, Md., on May 25, 2021.

Maryland

A nymph Brood X cicada makes its way up a tree in front of the full moon in Lutherville-Timonium.

Julio Cortez / AP
A man leaves after fishing in the Missouri River as the nearly full Super Flower Blood Moon rises over Kansas City, Mo., May 25, 2021.

Missouri

A man leaves after fishing in the Missouri River as the moon rises over Kansas City. 

Charlie Riedel / AP
A lunar eclipse is observed during dawn in Brasilia, Brazil, on May 26, 2021.

Brazil

The moon at dawn in Brasilia.

Eraldo Peres / AP
Residents watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia, on May 26, 2021.

Indonesia

People watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali.

Firdia Lisnawati / AP
The Super Flower Blood Moon sets behind the Montevideo port, in Uruguay, May 26, 2021.

Uruguay

The sizable moon with hints of orange and yellow sets behind the Montevideo port.

Matilde Campodonico / AP
The lunar eclipse of the Super Flower Blood Moon over Hong Kong on May 26, 2021.

Hong Kong

The total lunar eclipse is the first to occur with a supermoon in nearly six years, according to NASA.

Anthony Wallace / AFP - Getty Images
A yacht sails past as the Super Flower Blood Moon rises in Sydney on May 26, 2021.

Sydney

The moon was at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter than normal.

 

Mark Baker / AP
The Super Flower Blood Moon rises over the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on May 26, 2021.

Sydney

The moon rises over the Sydney Opera House.

Saeed Khan / AFP - Getty Images
A woman watches as the Super Flower Blood Moon sets over Santa Monica, Calif., on May 26, 2021.

California

The moon sets over Santa Monica.

Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
The Super Flower Blood Moon rises over the Plaosan temple in Central Java province, Indonesia, on May 26, 2021.

Indonesia

The super flower blood moon rises over the Plaosan temple in Central Java.

Willy Kurniawan / Reuters
A Super Flower Blood Moon rises over the Makapuu lighthouse in east Oahu, Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 25, 2021.

Hawaii

The immense moon rises over the Makapuu lighthouse in east Oahu.

Marco Garcia / Reuters
A Super Flower Blood Moon rises through low clouds above the city of San Diego, Calif., on May 25, 2021.

San Diego

The moon rises through low clouds.

Mike Blake / Reuters
The Super Flower Blood Moon shines behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on May 26, 2021.

Rio de Janeiro

The vast moon shines behind the Christ the Redeemer statue.

Pilar Olivares / Reuters
A partial eclipse of the Super Flower Blood Moon over Sydney on May 26, 2021.

Sydney

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth moves between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from falling onto the lunar surface.

WATCH: Videos show rare lunar event known as 'super flower blood moon'

Saeed Khan / AFP - Getty Images
1/17