Photos: A super flower blood moon blossoms over Earth

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California
An airplane flies past the full moon as it sets over Santa Monica on May 26.
A full moon, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse occurred on the same day Wednesday — a rare lunar trifecta.
A "supermoon" is when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. The May full moon is sometimes known as the "flower moon" in traditional folklore because it's typically at a time of year when spring flowers emerge.
And because lunar eclipses are sometimes called "blood moons" as the moon darkens and turns a dull red when it passes into Earth's shadow, Wednesday's skywatching event is being called a "super flower blood moon."
— Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
Share
Turkey
The big moon hangs near the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara.
— Cagla Gurdogan / Reuters
Share
England
The large burnt orange moon looms over Stonehenge.
— Peter Cziborra / Reuters
Share
Maryland
A nymph Brood X cicada makes its way up a tree in front of the full moon in Lutherville-Timonium.
— Julio Cortez / AP
Share
Missouri
A man leaves after fishing in the Missouri River as the moon rises over Kansas City.
— Charlie Riedel / AP
Share
Brazil
The moon at dawn in Brasilia.
— Eraldo Peres / AP
Share
Indonesia
People watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali.
— Firdia Lisnawati / AP
Share
Uruguay
The sizable moon with hints of orange and yellow sets behind the Montevideo port.
— Matilde Campodonico / AP
Share
Hong Kong
The total lunar eclipse is the first to occur with a supermoon in nearly six years, according to NASA.
— Anthony Wallace / AFP - Getty Images
Share
Sydney
The moon was at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter than normal.
— Mark Baker / AP
Share
Sydney
The moon rises over the Sydney Opera House.
— Saeed Khan / AFP - Getty Images
Share
California
The moon sets over Santa Monica.
— Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
Share
Indonesia
The super flower blood moon rises over the Plaosan temple in Central Java.
— Willy Kurniawan / Reuters
Share
Hawaii
The immense moon rises over the Makapuu lighthouse in east Oahu.
— Marco Garcia / Reuters
Share
San Diego
The moon rises through low clouds.
— Mike Blake / Reuters
Share
Rio de Janeiro
The vast moon shines behind the Christ the Redeemer statue.
— Pilar Olivares / Reuters
Share
Sydney
Lunar eclipses occur when Earth moves between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from falling onto the lunar surface.