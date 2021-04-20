Photos: Tearful celebrations after Derek Chauvin found guilty

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A man reacts to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in front of Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 20, 2021.
Chauvin, who was charged with two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in George Floyd's death, was found guilty on all counts.
— Carlos Barria / Reuters
Reaction in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
— Adrees Latif / Reuters
Outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
The video of Floyd pleading for help as Chauvin knelt on him was seen around the world last year, igniting a wave of protests over police brutality.
— Carlos Barria / Reuters
Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.
— Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
People listen to the announcement of the verdict in New York's Times Square.
— David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
Outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
The panel of seven women and five men, which began deliberating Monday after three weeks of witness testimony, took a little over 10 hours to reach the unanimous verdict.
— Carlos Barria / Reuters
Outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
— Carlos Barria / Reuters
Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.
— Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including, from left, Reps. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., and caucus chair Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, react to the verdict in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol.
— Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
People react in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
— Adrees Latif / Reuters
George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
— Octavio Jones / Reuters
A person places flowers at the memorial at George Floyd Square.
— Octavio Jones / Reuters
People march in New York following the conviction.
— Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News
People cheer from their apartments as protesters walk by in New York following the verdict.
— Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News
George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years.
— Octavio Jones / Reuters
Xochitl Ramirez and Angel Reyes from Panama embrace following the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, at BLM Plaza in Washington, D.C.
— Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
A woman reacts after the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, at Times Square in New York.
— Carlo Allegri / Reuters
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis.