Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Photos: Tearful celebrations after Derek Chauvin found guilty

A jury found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

A man reacts to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in front of Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 20, 2021.

Chauvin, who was charged with two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in George Floyd's death, was found guilty on all counts. 

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Reaction in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

Adrees Latif / Reuters
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Outside the Hennepin County Government Center. 

The video of Floyd pleading for help as Chauvin knelt on him was seen around the world last year, igniting a wave of protests over police brutality.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
Image: Nation Reacts To Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

People listen to the announcement of the verdict in New York's Times Square.

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Outside the Hennepin County Government Center. 

The panel of seven women and five men, which began deliberating Monday after three weeks of witness testimony, took a little over 10 hours to reach the unanimous verdict.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Image: Nation Reacts To Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images
Image: Nation Reacts To Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including, from left, Reps. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., and caucus chair Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, react to the verdict in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

People react in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

Adrees Latif / Reuters
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

Octavio Jones / Reuters
Image: Trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis

A person places flowers at the memorial at George Floyd Square.

Octavio Jones / Reuters
People march in New York on April 20, 2021, following the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

People march in New York following the conviction. 

Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News
People cheer from their apartments as protesters walk by in New York on April 20, 2021, following the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News

People cheer from their apartments as protesters walk by in New York following the verdict.

Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years.

 

Octavio Jones / Reuters
Image: Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Xochitl Ramirez and Angel Reyes from Panama embrace following the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, at BLM Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
Image: A woman reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in New York

A woman reacts after the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, at Times Square in New York.

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Image: Philonise FLoyd reacts to Chauvin trial verdict

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis.

Julio Cortez / AP
