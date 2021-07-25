Photos: Tokyo Olympics Day Two

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fencing
— Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Igor Reizlin of Team Ukraine, left, competes against Romain Cannone of Team France in the Men's Epee Individual Fencing semifinal.
Gymnastics
— Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars at the Tokyo Games.
Swimming
— Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
Belgium's Fanny Lecluyse competes in the Women's 100m Breaststroke.
Table Tennis
— Steph Chambers / Getty Images
Dina Meshref of Team Egypt competes during her Women's Singles second round table tennis match.
Boxing
— Luis Robayo / Reuters
Australia's Harry Garside in action against Papua New Guinea's John Ume in the Men's Lightweight division.
Diving
— Al Bello / Getty Images
Han Wang of Team China warms up ahead of the Women's 3m Springboard Finals at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
Dressage
— Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters
Germany's Dorothee Schneider competes in dressage with her horse Showtime FRH.
Swimming
— Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Gold medalist swimmer Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates on the podium.
Skateboarding
— Dan Mullan / Getty Images
Aurelien Giraud of Team France competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Finals.
Swimming
— Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Lithuania's Kotryna Teterevkova competes in the Women's 100m Breaststroke.
Surfing
— Olivier Morin / AFP - Getty Images
USA's Kolohe Andino rides a wave during the first round of men's surfing first round at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba, Japan.
Volleyball
— Pilar Olivares / Reuters
Germany's Clemens Wickler goes to bump the volleyball during a match against Italy.
Canoe Slalom
— Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Kimberley Woods of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's Canoe Slalom Heats 2nd Run.
Swimming
— David Ramos / Getty Images
Competitors start during the Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal.
Volleyball
— Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters
Kenya's Sharon Kiprono goes up against Japan's volleyball team.
Weightlifting— Edgard Garrido / Reuters
1/16