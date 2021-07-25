IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Olympics

Photos: Tokyo Olympics Day Two

U.S.A. collected its first gold medal in swimming as athletes competed in volleyball, gymnastics, table tennis, weightlifting, fencing and more on the second day of the Tokyo Games.

Igor Reizlin of Team Ukraine, left, competes against Romain Cannone of Team France in the Men's ?p?e Individual Fencing semifinal on day two of the Tokyo Games on July 25, 2021.

Fencing

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars at the Tokyo Games on July 25, 2021.

Gymnastics

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Belgium's Fanny Lecluyse competes in the Women's 100m Breaststroke at the Tokyo Games on July 25, 2021.

Swimming

Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
Dina Meshref of Team Egypt competes during her Women's Singles second round match on day two of the Tokyo Games on July 25, 2021.

Table Tennis

Steph Chambers / Getty Images
Australia's Harry Garside in action against Papua New Guinea's John Ume in the Men's Lightweight division at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

Boxing

Luis Robayo / Reuters
Han Wang of Team China warms up ahead of the Women's 3m Springboard Finals on day two of the Olympics at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021.

Diving

Al Bello / Getty Images
aGermany's Dorothee Schneider competes in dressage with her horse Showtime FRH at the Olympics on July 25, 2021, in Tokyo.

Dressage

Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters
Gold medalist Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates on the podium at the Olympics in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

Swimming

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Aurelien Giraud of Team France competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Finals on day two of the Tokyo Games.

Skateboarding

Dan Mullan / Getty Images
Lithuania's Kotryna Teterevkova competes in the Women's 100m Breaststroke on July 25, 2021, at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Swimming

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
USA's Kolohe Andino rides a wave during the men's Surfing first round at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba, Japan, on July 25, 2021, at the Olympics.

Surfing

Olivier Morin / AFP - Getty Images
Germany's Clemens Wickler goes to bump the volleyball during a match against Italy at the Olympics in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

Volleyball

Pilar Olivares / Reuters
Kimberley Woods of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's Kayak Slalom Heats 2nd Run on day two of the Tokyo Games on July 25, 2021.

Canoe Slalom

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Competitors start during the Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal on day two of the Tokyo Games on July 25, 2021.

Swimming

David Ramos / Getty Images
Kenya's Sharon Kiprono goes up against Japan's volleyball team at the Tokyo Games on July 25, 2021.

Volleyball

Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters
Talha Talib of Pakistan celebrates after a lift at the Olympics in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

Weightlifting

Edgard Garrido / Reuters
